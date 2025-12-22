New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 1.8% in November as compared to the same period last year, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Monday. The production of cement, steel, fertiliser and coal recorded positive growth in November 2025, it said.

Coal production rose by 2.1% in November. However, on a cumulative basis, coal output declined by 1.4% during the April-November 2025-26 period.

Crude oil production recorded a contraction of 3.2% in November compared to the year-ago period. The cumulative crude oil index has declined by 1.3% in the current financial year so far.

Natural gas output fell by 2.5% year-on-year in November 2025, continuing its downward trend. Cumulatively, natural gas production declined by 3% during April-November 2025-26.

Petroleum refinery products, the largest component of the core industries index saw a decline of 0.9% in November. Despite a monthly decline, refinery output posted marginal cumulative growth of 0.2% during the period under review.

Fertiliser production registered a strong growth of 5.6% in November 2025. On a cumulative basis, fertiliser output increased by 1.3% during April-November 2025-26.

Steel production rose by 6.1% in November, reflecting robust performance in the sector. The cumulative steel index recorded a strong growth of 9.7% during the April-November 2025-26 period.

Cement emerged as the best-performing segment, recording the highest year-on-year growth of 14.5% in November 2025. Its cumulative index has increased by 8.2% in the current financial year so far.

Electricity generation declined by 2.2% in November 2025 compared to the same month last year. Cumulatively, electricity output slipped by 0.3% during April-November 2025-26. (ANI)

