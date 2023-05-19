New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Kabira Mobility, the innovative company behind the successful electric bike models KM3000 and KM4000, today unveils the KM5000 - the newest flagship electric bike model in its lineup. The KM5000 boasts the title of India's fastest and longest-riding electric bike, designed with bike enthusiasts, adventurers, and thrill-seekers in mind. Packed with innovative features and industry-leading specifications, the KM5000 aims to redefine the global electric two-wheeler market.

The KM5000's electric cruiser design incorporates India's first single-sided swing arm, powered by a patented mid-drive powertrain developed by Kabira Mobility in collaboration with DeltaEV. This groundbreaking combination enables riders to reach top speeds of up to 188 km/h, making it the fastest electric bike on Indian roads to date.

Equipped with an 11.6 kWh water-cooled LFP battery pack, the bike offers an unrivaled 344 km range on a single charge. Kabira Mobility's in-depth technical expertise in battery pack development has allowed the creation of a sophisticated, high-performance battery system, one of the largest for a two-wheeler to date.

The KM5000 comes with two types of charging options: a high-speed boost charger that can charge the vehicle from 0 to 80% in less than 2 hours and a standard charger for overnight charging.

The bike features a 7-inch smart touch screen digital dashboard with 4G connectivity, providing riders with a smart, seamless, and connected vehicle experience. The dashboard offers turn-by-turn navigation, music control, and provides in-depth vehicle information and riding habits to the rider. The dashboard also displays battery health and information and has smart diagnostics features, allowing the rider to keep the vehicle in perfect condition.

KM5000 is equipped with twin front and single rear disc brakes with dual channel ABS, providing improved safety and control. The bike is fitted with Nitrox rear suspensions and inverted front forks by Showa, ensuring a comfortable riding experience even on longer rides.

The KM5000 also has other smart features such as a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), side step, saree guard, fast charging, park assist, fall sensors, and elevation stabilizer, among many others. It is equipped with projector headlamps for improved visibility while riding, and features front and rear LED headlamps and indicators with DRLs.

With the new model, Kabira Mobility takes customization to the next level, offering riders the ability to configure their KM5000 to their liking. In addition to these configurations, Kabira Mobility will also be launching accessories that allow users to personalize their ride even further.

The KM5000 is available in Midnight Grey, Deep Khaki, and Aquamarine, with prices starting at Rs3,15,000 (Ex-Showroom Goa). KM5000 is expected to be launched by Fall 2023, and deliveries will commence next year.

In line with its vision, Kabira Mobility is dedicated to the motorbike segment and has several products in the pipeline, set to be unveiled in the near future. Upcoming releases include the Pro variants of KM3000 and KM4000, as well as the KM2000, a commuter bike targeting the mass commuter segment in India.

CEO Quote

On the occasion of the KM5000 unveiling, Jaibir Siwach, CEO of Kabira Mobility, shared his enthusiasm for the company's latest offering. He stated, "The KM5000 is the greatest masterpiece of our creation. At Kabira Mobility, we are constantly raising the bar of what we can expect from the electric bike segment. KM5000 is a testament to our belief that electric bikes are now on par, if not even better than their ICE counterparts in terms of performance and safety."

He further emphasized the company's focus on the bike segment, one of the largest mobility segments in the two-wheeler industry, and their commitment to doubling down on product development. "KM5000 is just the beginning of the new era of Kabira Mobility; we have several exciting products in the pipeline that will be coming to the market very soon," he added.

Siwach further outlined Kabira Mobility's made in India Vision by saying that "Kabira Mobility is at the vanguard of the Electric Vehicle revolution, the recent discovery of Li-ion deposits have given India an unfair edge over the world and with the right strategy and infrastructure India can be the Global Electric Vehicle manufacturing Hub."

Kabira Mobility, is a Goa based electric vehicle startup founded by a team of passionate engineers. In February 2021, KM launched their flagship electric bikes, the KM3000 and KM4000, which are among India's fastest and longest-riding electric bikes and are running successfully on the road today.

Kabira Mobility recently raised $50 million in its Series A round of funding from Al-Abdulla group Qatar for Scaling up its Deliveries and Manufacturing Infrastructure and increasing its dealer presence across the Country.

