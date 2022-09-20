Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI): Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Tuesday said India is among the fastest growing fintech markets in the world with a market size of USD 31 billion in 2021 that is expected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2030.

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2022 (GFF 2022) here, Nageswaran said, "A major shift towards a more equitable distribution of investment across sectors including InsurTechs, WealthTechs, etc, has started taking place. We are talking about bridging the digital divide and the economic divide. Therefore the focus now is on how the combination of technology and finance is enabling access to finance and access to opportunities."

Also Read | Our World is in Big Trouble, Says @UN Chief Guterres

Read: – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

GFF 2022 is organised and presented by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, Reserve Bank of India, International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), National Payments Council of India, the Payments Council of India (PCI) and the Fintech Convergence Council (FCC).

This is the third edition of the Global Fintech Fest, and the first one where domain experts are participating from across the globe in person and virtually.

Also Read | IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2022 Stat Highlights: Cameron Green, Matthew Wade Shine in Big Win.

Nageswaran further said that the next wave in the fintech sector could be the cash flow lending to MSMEs using Account Aggregator, UPI and OCEN. The lending potential of USD 3 trillion next year will be based on GST invoices and bank statements made available on Account Aggregator and banks adopting OCEN.

He said the government is now pivoting from digital financial inclusion to digital financial empowerment. This is being done through Jan Dhan 2.0, strong gender focus, PM SVAnidhi Scheme, eKYC and digital onboarding and protection of digital customers, said Nageswaran.

Speaking on the growth of health insurance in India, Chief Executive Officer, National Health Authority RS Sharma, said, "The National Health Authority has successfully implemented two flagship programs - Ayushman Bharat -Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PMJAY) and the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission that have transformed the health insurance industry."

He said PMJAY is providing health insurance cover to over 500 million people at the bottom of the pyramid to the tune of Rs 5 lakhs per month, per family and is the world's largest health insurance scheme. "Today we have a huge opportunity to digitize the entire health space that will ultimately impact the health insurance industry in this country," stated Sharma.

He said the Centre has already built the enabling platform in the form of the 'Health Claims Exchange'. He said the work is underway to develop the adapters from the providers' and payers' sides, after which the platform will ensure the interchangeability of information in a very seamless way.

"With standardization and cost optimization, the Health Claims Exchange will be to India's health technology what the JAM trinity was to the country's fintech," Sharma added.

Speaking about the barriers and drivers to grow digital payments for the next half a billion users, Praveena Rai, Chief Operating Officer, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said, "As per the RBI Payments Vision 2025, digital payments are for everyone, everywhere, and every time, where everywhere and every time boils down to the quality of connectivity required to commit to digital payments and digital solutions. 'Everyone' challenges us the most because it needs to address some of the biggest barriers - affordability, access to identity, and literacy as we go deeper and broader into our markets and user base." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)