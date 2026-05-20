Business News | India's First AI Career Platform Launches to End the Resume Black Hole

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 20: Apuphi gives every Indian job seeker, from fresh graduates to experienced professionals to career switchers, a verified career score, an AI that applies on their behalf, and the interview feedback they were always owed but never received.

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You spent three hours perfecting your resume. You applied to forty companies. You completed a take-home assignment that took an entire weekend. Then: nothing. No call, no email, not even a rejection. For millions of Indian job seekers across every career stage, this is not an edge case. It is every job hunt, every time.

The platform built to change this is here. Apuphi, which stands for Apply, Upskill, and Get Hired, is India's first AI-powered career ecosystem launching soon with over 6,200 candidates already on the waitlist at www.apuphi.com . Co-founded by Diwash Kapil Chhetri and Sulabh Raj Gurung, the platform was born in a remote village in West Sikkim, proving that world-class innovation does not require a metropolitan zip code. They built this ecosystem to serve every category of Indian job seeker: fresh graduates entering a brutal market, working professionals exhausted by dead-end applications, and mid-career individuals who were told their first job would define them forever.

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A Career Score That Works for Every Profession

On every job board in India today, a fresher who types a skill on a CV looks identical to a professional with years of live project experience. Both are text. Neither is verified. Apuphi's answer is the Apuphi Score: a dynamic professional credibility metric from 300 to 900, modelled on the logic of a CIBIL score but built entirely for careers.

What makes it genuinely different is that it works across every profession in India, not just tech. The score is built on five universal dimensions that apply whether you are a software developer, a surgeon, a musician, a plumber, or a startup founder:

- Core Craft (CC) -- your primary productive capability: what you actually make or deliver

- Tools and Medium (TM) -- the instruments, software, or equipment you use to execute your craft

- Domain Knowledge (DK) -- theory, standards, regulations, and context specific to your field

- Collaboration (CO) -- your real-time interpersonal execution with teams and clients

- Professional Practice (PP) -- ethics, compliance, business conduct, and career management

The weight given to each dimension shifts depending on your professional archetype, which the AI automatically detects from your work history and profile. A surgeon's score weights Domain Knowledge most heavily. A musician's score prioritises Core Craft. A product manager's score emphasises collaboration. The system adapts to who you actually are, not a generic job category.

Fresh Graduates: Your College Name Is Not Your Ceiling

India sends over 13 million young people into the workforce every year. A large share of them hit the same wall: no experience means no job, and no job means no experience. Apuphi breaks this loop by evaluating academic projects, internships, and course completions to assign a verifiable starting score from day one.

As graduates complete upskilling courses recommended directly inside the app based on their target roles, their Apuphi Score grows. For the first time, a fresh graduate from any college in any city has a data-driven proof of readiness that hiring managers can see and trust, without needing a brand-name institution at the top of their CV.

For those who are not yet sure which direction to head, the platform's Career GPS feature acts as a dedicated career companion. After analysing a candidate's complete profile -- skills, education, projects, and work history the AI surfaces all viable career paths ranked by skill-to-role alignment, market demand, salary potential, and required transition effort. A graduate with Python and data analysis experience, for instance, might be shown: "You could become a Data Scientist with 85% skill overlap." From there, Career GPS lays out the complete journey roadmap: every skill gap, every certification needed, every course mapped to that gap, and a visual progress tracker that updates as milestones are completed.

Career GPS and Career Reset: Every Path Forward, Mapped

Apuphi draws a clear and important line between two types of career change, and builds a dedicated feature for each. Career GPS serves those who want to advance within a general direction: if you are a junior developer targeting a senior engineering role, or a marketing executive aiming for a CMO position, Career GPS reads your full profile and lays out the precise roadmap, covering every skill gap, certification required, course recommendation, and mentorship connection, with a milestone progress tracker that updates your Apuphi Score in real time as each step is completed.

Career Reset serves an entirely different need: the complete pivot. From digital marketing to data science, from software engineering to entrepreneurship, from a corporate career to a creative field. The platform maps your transferable skills, calculates a reset feasibility score, builds a full transformation roadmap with financial planning and mentorship matching, and tracks progress through the change. Rather than rejecting your profile outright, as most job boards do, Apuphi quantifies exactly what of your existing experience carries forward and exactly what remains to be built. Completing that roadmap grows your Apuphi Score with verified, employer-facing proof that the transition is real and the candidate is ready.

Working Professionals: Stop Getting Ghosted on Your Time

Experienced candidates already in employment face a different problem. Searching for a new role while holding a current job is exhausting, and the return on that effort is increasingly zero. Apuphi's Auto-Apply Engine addresses this directly. After a user sets their target roles and preferences, the system automatically customises the resume layout for each matching position and submits applications on their behalf, with a full audit trail so the candidate always knows exactly where things stand.

Smart Job Caps prevent any single role from collapsing under hundreds of irrelevant applications by automatically pausing a listing the moment an employer's applicant limit is reached. A verified, well-matched application is reviewed by an actual human manager rather than getting buried under noise.

The End of Interview Silence

Even candidates who reach the interview stage are left in the dark afterward. Apuphi changes this with a mandatory employer feedback loop built into every interview conducted on the platform's in-app video interview system. After every interview, employers are required to complete a structured feedback form.

The platform's AI then analyses how the candidate communicated, the questions asked, and how effectively each one was answered, providing a detailed breakdown covering confidence, communication quality, and the specific areas where improvement is needed. Instead of a generic rejection, candidates receive a precise, actionable report alongside immediate recommendations for targeted upskilling courses designed to fix those exact gaps before the next interview.

"Traditional websites leave the candidate entirely alone the second they click the apply button. We built Apuphi to bring transparency back to hiring. It verifies your actual skills, protects you from being ghosted after doing free tasks, and guides you step-by-step toward landing your dream role." -- Diwash Kapil Chhetri and Sulabh Raj Gurung, Co-founders, Apuphi

Join the Waitlist

Apuphi is launching soon. Job seekers can explore the platform at www.apuphi.com and join thousands already registered at apuphi.com/waitlist to secure early access ahead of the national release.

Media Contact

Apuphi | hello@apuphi.com | www.apuphi.com

Instagram: @apuphi.verse | YouTube: youtube.com/@apuphi

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