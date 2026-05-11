Business News | India's First Dedicated AI Institute: How SAII is Pioneering the Future of Artificial Intelligence Education

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 11: The Symbiosis Artificial Intelligence Institute (SAII) is fast emerging as India's first and only academic institute dedicated exclusively to Artificial Intelligence education. Located on the Symbiosis campus in Lavale, Pune, SAII offers undergraduate programmes in AI open to students from all academic streams, including Science, Commerce, and Arts, making it the first institution in the country to democratise AI education beyond the boundaries of conventional engineering admissions.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Latest News: AIDEF Submits Memorandum Seeking INR 69,000 Minimum Pay and 3.83 Fitment Factor.

The Problem It Was Built to Solve

For decades, AI education in India was effectively gated. It lived inside engineering departments, accessible only to students who had cleared demanding technical admissions. But AI itself had long stopped respecting those boundaries. Across healthcare, agriculture, finance, media, and governance, intelligent systems were reshaping fields populated by professionals from commerce, arts, and the life sciences. Symbiosis International (Deemed University), led by Chancellor Dr. S. B. Mujumdar and Pro-Chancellor Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, identified this gap and moved decisively to address it. The result was SAII: not a programme tucked into an existing department, but a standalone institute with its own identity, infrastructure, faculty, and philosophy.

Also Read | Mother's Day 2026: Sidharth Malhotra Makes Chocolate Pancakes for Wife Kiara Advani Celebrating Motherhood (See Post).

Open to All, Built for the Future

What makes SAII structurally different from every other AI-facing programme in the country is its admissions philosophy. Any student who has completed Class 12, from Science, Commerce, or Arts, is eligible to apply. There are no prerequisites beyond a standard board examination and no expectation of prior coding experience. The institute currently offers two full-time undergraduate programmes: a B.Sc. in Artificial Intelligence and a B.B.A. in Artificial Intelligence, both aligned with the National Education Policy 2020 framework. The B.Sc. builds technical depth across machine learning, deep learning, data science, and domain applications in healthcare and cybersecurity. The B.B.A. pairs that grounding with management education, preparing graduates to lead AI-driven transformation as strategists and product thinkers. Both programmes are recognised by the UGC and approved by AICTE, with admissions conducted through the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET).

AI as a Pedagogy, Not Just a Subject

At SAII, AI is not taught in a classroom so much as it is lived on campus. The institute integrates AI-powered labs, intelligent campus management systems, and a curriculum built in direct collaboration with industry. Students engage with live projects, capstone research, and international experiential programmes run in partnership with various foreign universities, building a global perspective alongside technical depth. The curriculum is designed to ensure that graduates are not passive consumers of AI tools but practitioners who understand how to apply, evaluate, and build intelligent systems across real-world contexts.

Led by One of the World's Top AI Researchers

Presiding over SAII is Dr. Shruti Patil, Professor and Director, and one of the most accomplished AI researchers in Indian academia. A Gold Medalist and University Topper in Computer Science, Dr. Patil holds an H-index of 34, has authored over 115 Scopus-indexed papers, and has accumulated more than 5,000 citations. Stanford University's global researcher rankings place her in the top 2% of scientists worldwide in Artificial Intelligence. Her funded research, totalling more than Rs. 6 crore, has been supported by the Department of Science and Technology, the Indian Council of Medical Research, and UAE University. She has been recognised as one of the Top 5 Women Researchers globally by Springer Nature (2024) and honoured as Young Leader in AI-Driven Education at the World Education Summit (2024).

"At SAII, we are committed to creating more than just a learning space. We are crafting a future-ready ecosystem where innovation is second nature, and students are inspired to lead with purpose. Our campus is built not just for academic rigour, but for cultivating creativity, leadership, and a global outlook." remarked Dr. Shruti Patil, Director, Symbiosis Artificial Intelligence Institute

The future of artificial intelligence in India will not be written by engineers alone. It will be written by economists who understand machine decision-making, by healthcare workers who can interrogate diagnostic algorithms, and by business leaders who can build organisations around intelligent systems. With SAII, Symbiosis International University is ensuring those people have a place to begin.

For more information on programmes and admissions, visit www.saii.edu.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)