Business News | India's Karting Landscape Gets a Global Upgrade with Torq03's Latest Initiative

SMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 5: Torq03 on April 8 2026 announced a landmark collaboration with Sodikart (France), 360 Karting (Slovenia), and CSML Group (India) to introduce globally benchmarked karting technology in India. The initiative will come to life as part of Torq03's upcoming state-of-the-art facility at Embassy Manyata Business Park in North Bengaluru, setting a new precedent for premium, experience-driven entertainment in the country.

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The announcement was made at an exclusive media interaction attended by Mr. Marc Lamy, Consul General of France in Bengaluru, highlighting the growing synergy between India and France in advancing high-quality, technology-led recreational infrastructure. His presence underscored the increasing importance of cross-border collaborations in bringing global expertise to India's evolving leisure and entertainment ecosystem.

The upcoming facility is envisioned as a next-generation karting destination, integrating cutting-edge electric karting systems, precision-engineered track layouts, and world-class safety standards. Designed to cater to both corporate audiences and urban consumers, the project aims to deliver a seamless blend of performance, safety, and immersive experience. The adoption of electric karts aligns with global sustainability trends, offering a cleaner, quieter, and more efficient alternative to traditional petrol-powered karting, without compromising on speed or thrill.

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Speaking on the initiative, Sreeharsha S D, Director, Torq03, emphasized the brand's commitment to elevating India's motorsports and entertainment landscape. "We are witnessing a clear shift in consumer preferences toward high-quality, safe, and structured entertainment formats. With this collaboration, we are bringing globally proven systems into India while continuing to set new benchmarks for the industry--something that has always been central to Torq03's vision," he said.

The collaboration brings together some of the most respected names in the global karting ecosystem. Sodikart, a world leader in kart manufacturing and track solutions, is known for its innovation and technical excellence. 360 Karting brings specialized expertise in designing and operating world-class karting facilities across Europe, while CSML Group contributes strong local execution capabilities and infrastructure expertise. Together, these partners aim to create an offering that matches international standards while being tailored to the Indian market.

Bertrand Pignolet, Chairman of The Leading Karting Alliance, highlighted India's potential as a key growth market. "India represents a significant opportunity for experiential entertainment, driven by a young, aspirational population and increasing demand for premium leisure formats. Through this collaboration, our goal is to deliver karting experiences that align with the highest international standards in safety, performance, and customer engagement," he noted.

Beyond its technological and experiential aspects, the project also reflects broader industry trends shaping India's entertainment sector. Urban consumers are increasingly seeking curated, high-engagement experiences that go beyond traditional formats. Corporate clients, too, are looking for innovative venues for team-building and engagement activities, creating a strong demand for structured, high-quality recreational spaces.

The facility at Embassy Manyata Business Park is strategically positioned to tap into this demand, offering accessibility, scale, and a premium environment. Once operational, it is expected to serve as a hub for not just recreational karting, but also corporate events, amateur racing leagues, and community-driven motorsport activities, thereby fostering a more vibrant and inclusive karting culture in India.

Furthermore, the integration of international best practices in safety and operations is expected to play a crucial role in standardizing the karting experience in the country. From advanced telemetry systems and track monitoring to stringent safety protocols, every aspect of the facility is being designed to ensure a world-class experience for participants of all skill levels.

The project, currently under development, signals a growing global interest in India's premium entertainment segment. As disposable incomes rise and consumer expectations evolve, the demand for sophisticated, technology-driven experiences is only set to increase. Initiatives like this not only elevate the standard of offerings available in the

market but also position India as an emerging destination for world-class recreational infrastructure.

With this collaboration, Torq03 reinforces its role as a pioneer in India's karting and motorsport entertainment space. By combining global expertise with local insight, the brand aims to redefine how Indians engage with motorsports--making it more accessible, structured, and aligned with international benchmarks.

As the facility moves closer to completion, it is poised to mark a significant milestone in the evolution of India's karting landscape, paving the way for future innovations and collaborations in the sector.

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