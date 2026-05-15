Business News | India's Lab-Grown Diamond Jewellery Is Set to Arrive at Cannes

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 15: Xazina, the New Delhi-based lab-grown diamond jewellery design label, is set to make history at the 79th Cannes Film Festival (12-23 May 2026) -- becoming the 1st Indian lab-grown brand to promote Indian craftsmanship at Cannes. To be worn by actor, content creator, and entrepreneur Vishal Pandey, Xazina is poised to announce its arrival on the world stage with something extraordinary.

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The Hero Piece

The True Imperfections

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At the heart of Xazina's Cannes debut will be The True Imperfections -- a necklace that stops conversations.

Crafted in 107 grams of 9kt rose gold, the piece draws its soul from India's national tree -- the banyan. The necklace is built from individually cast gold vines, each one separately made and then meticulously joined to create the whole -- a process that demanded the goldsmith's hand on every single component. 486 lab-grown diamonds are set across those vines -- each stone deliberately chosen to differ in quality and character, a design decision that mirrors the natural inaccuracy found in nature itself -- placed by hand into the intricate, sprawling structure that echoes the banyan's iconic, untamed aerial roots.

At the heart of the piece, entrapped within those golden vines, rests a breathtaking 20-carat pink-brown heart-shaped lab-grown diamond -- romantic, powerful, and unmistakably bold. Every element of the necklace required individual attention: every vine, every joint, every diamond placement a separate act of craft.

The True Imperfections takes its name from the banyan's wild, asymmetric beauty -- a reminder that the most captivating things in nature, and in life, are never perfectly symmetrical. It is not just a fashion accessory but a meeting of ancient craft and modern vision. A piece designed not just to be worn, but to be remembered.

The Full Look

Vishal Pandey will complete the Cannes look with additional pieces from the Xazina collection -- a hand-crafted chain, a selection of rings, and a brooch -- each chosen to complement the scale and spirit of The True Imperfections without competing with it. Together, the pieces form a single coherent statement: Indian jewellery, at its most confident, on the world's most watched stage.

About Vishal Pandey

Vishal Pandey is returning to Cannes for the second consecutive year -- but this time, the purpose is bigger. Last year, he arrived as a filmmaker, representing his international short film Far Away From Home. This year, he arrives as something more: a statement of what Indian identity looks like when it refuses to shrink for a global stage.

With over 9 million followers on Instagram and a national profile built through Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 (2024, JioCinema), Pandey has always stood for one thing -- honouring where he comes from while pushing the boundaries of what Indian style can look like internationally. He is not arriving at Cannes in borrowed aesthetics. He is arriving in something unmistakably, unapologetically Indian -- and entirely of the moment.

His partnership with Xazina is a natural extension of that identity. Together, they are not making a fashion statement. They are making an argument that Indian craftsmanship doesn't follow the world's stage. It commands it.

A Historic Moment for Indian Lab-Grown Diamond JewelleryCannes has long been the world's most watched stage for fashion and jewellery. As the 1st Indian lab-grown brand to promote Indian craftsmanship at Cannes, Xazina will place Indian lab-grown diamond design firmly within that legacy. As global appetite for ethically created diamonds accelerates, Xazina is staking India's claim -- not as a volume producer, but as a design-led creator of world-class fine jewellery.

Made in India. Made for the World. Cannes 2026 is just the beginning.

About Xazina

Xazina is a contemporary fine jewellery design label based in New Delhi, pioneering the lab-grown diamond jewellery space in India. Founded by designer Parth Gupta, each piece is rooted in the richness of Indian heritage and shaped by a bold, modern vision. Xazina creates jewellery for those who believe a piece should carry a story, a soul, and a statement.

The True Imperfections and the full Xazina Collection are available for bespoke commissions and private appointments at www.xazina.com/collections/the-true-imperfections. International press and styling enquiries are welcome.

"India has always made the world's most extraordinary jewellery.

What we've lacked is the confidence to say so on a global stage.

The True Imperfections is our answer to that -- a piece that is deeply, unapologetically Indian in its inspiration, and completely world-class in its execution.

Lab-grown diamonds allow us to dream bigger, to set a 20ct pink-brown heart shaped diamond into a single necklace without compromise.

Cannes felt like the right place to introduce that idea to the world."

-- Parth Gupta, Designer & Founder, Xazina

Press Enquiries

Email: business@xazina.com

Web: www.xazina.com

Collection: www.xazina.com/collections/the-true-imperfections

Instagram: @xazina.in

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