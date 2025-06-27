NewsVoir

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 27: Grow India Martech Pvt. Ltd. has launched the upgraded version of its popular news sharing mobile app - NEWZO 2.0. After six months of consistent effort and hard work by the team, this new version is now available with more powerful and smarter features.

One of the most notable features of NEWZO 2.0 is the introduction of a 5-tier user classification system based on user performance and contribution. Users are categorised into Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Basic. The aim of this classification is to reward users fairly according to their effort and to boost their income levels. From casual users to stringers and professional journalists, there is an atmosphere of excitement around this launch.

The Entire NEWZO Family Joins in the Celebration

To make this occasion even more memorable, the team celebrated with a cake-cutting ceremony at the Raipur office along with several NEWZO users. NEWZO Directors Suyash Chandel and Pushpendra Singh graced the celebration, making the moment even more special.

Also present during the celebration were Technical Officer Badrinath, Operations Manager Lokesh Chaudhary, Content & State Manager Ashutosh from Uttar Pradesh, Gaurav from Madhya Pradesh, and Chhagan from Chhattisgarh, along with the entire team.

The social media team and the entire NEWZO family came together, making the celebration truly unforgettable.

Users Share Their Experience

On this special occasion, several users shared their experience with NEWZO. Journalist and user Sunil Sen, who came from a different state, shared his joy and said: "This platform has become a great source of income for us. We're able to earn well without any investment, and with NEWZO 2.0, our income level is set to rise even higher."

Another user added:

"Now, earning will become easier and smarter. By improving our level, we'll be able to increase our income even more."

What's New in NEWZO 2.0?

There had been buzz for quite a while about the upcoming features of NEWZO 2.0, and it has certainly lived up to the hype. With the launch of this upgraded version, there's a strong wave of excitement across the startup and digital media ecosystem. Its smart and user-friendly interface is getting a positive response. Most importantly, it enhances users' earning capabilities. A key highlight is the collaboration with prestigious news network NDTV, which adds further credibility to the platform.

Top Features of NEWZO 2.0

* Categorisation of users into Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Basic

* Faster and easier news sharing

* Increased coin rewards on each news share

* 24-hour redemption feature based on category

* Completely new and attractive interface

* More transparent income structure

* Real-time support agents for user assistance

Why NEWZO Stands Out

NEWZO is India's first "Share & Earn" news app where users not only consume news but also earn rewards by sharing it. These rewards can be transferred directly to their wallet.

The app caters to two types of users:

1. Those who want to stay informed - offering breaking and trending news from reputed national channels.

2. Those who want to monetise their social networks - offering a smart way to earn by simply sharing news.

Who Can Benefit from NEWZO 2.0?

Anyone can take advantage of NEWZO 2.0 - students, homemakers, professional reporters, stringers, or even farmers. It's an ideal app for anyone with a strong social network and an active social media presence. It allows users to earn from home effortlessly.

The Journey from NEWZO 1.0 to 2.0

NEWZO was initially launched by Grow India Martech Pvt. Ltd. as a platform for both content creators and regular users to generate traffic and earn. NEWZO 1.0 served as the basic version, identifying a key need in the market. In contrast, NEWZO 2.0 is a fully upgraded version with a more user-friendly interface and enhanced transparency.

Buzz in the Market

With the launch of NEWZO 2.0, the app is once again making waves. Its "Earn by Sharing" model is a game changer for millions of Indians looking to use their time and network more productively in the digital age.

NEWZO 2.0 is not just a news app - it's a platform that turns information into income. If you have a network, you can grow your income from the comfort of your home, every single day.

Download NEWZO 2.0 today and start your smart earning journey!

For more information, click here: linktr.ee/Newzo

To download the app, visit: www.newzo.in/app

