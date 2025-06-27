Where to Watch India U19 Cricket Team vs England U19 Cricket Team Live Streaming Online: Alongside the senior men’s and women’s cricket teams, India’s Under-19 side is also in England. The two U19 teams will face-off in five Youth ODIs (One-Day Internationals) and two Youth Tests as well. The series kicks-off with Youth ODIs. Meanwhile, for IND U19 vs ENG U19 free live streaming online and live telecast details you can scroll down. Who is Harvansh Pangalia? Know All About Truck Driver's Son and India U-19 Cricketer Who Slammed 52-Ball Century While Batting At 9 Against England Young Lions.

Ayush Mhatre, who grabbed some eyeballs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, is captain of the India U19 team while Thomas Rew will captain the home side. India U19 side also features swashbuckling young left-handed batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi who had a wonderful debut IPL season with Rajasthan Royals.

Apart from these two, India U19 will bank on Harvansh Pangalia who during a warm-up game smashed 52-ball century while coming to bat at number nine. It is expected to be a good contest with young players like Ben Mayes and James Isbell featuring in the England U19 team.

India vs England 1st Test 2025 Day 5 Match Details

Match India U-19 vs England U-19 1st Youth ODI Date Friday, June 27 Time 3:30 PM IST Venue County Ground, Hove Live Streaming, Telecast Details England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) YouTube channel

When is India U-19 vs England U-19 1st ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India U-19 National Cricket Team vs England U-19 National Cricket Team 1st Youth ODI 2025 will be played on Friday, June 27, at County Ground, Hove. The IND U-19 vs ENG U-19 1st youth ODI 2025 starts at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Named in India Under-19 Cricket Team Squad for England Tour 2025.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India U-19 vs England U-19 1st ODI 2025?

Unfortunately there is no official broadcast partner of India U-19's tour of England 2025. The IND U-19 vs ENG U-19 1st youth ODI 2025 live telecast viewing options will not be available on the TV channels due to the absence of a broadcast partner. For India U-19 vs England U-19 1st ODI 2025 online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India U-19 vs England U-19 1st ODI 2025?

Although no broadcaster has the digital rights to India's tour of England 2025, fans in India can find viewing options of the India U-19 vs England U-19 1st ODI 2025 live streaming on the England Cricket Board (ECB)'s official YouTube channel. The live streaming viewing option of the IND U-19 vs ENG U-19 1st youth ODI will be available here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2025 11:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).