New Delhi [India], September 17: Backed by over two decades of legacy, the upcoming edition will feature 125+ exhibitors, including 20+ new exhibitors, displaying 300+ products and 200+ brands across an 12,000 sqm gross space. Top names like AT Inks, Britomatics, Colorjet, EPSON, LISCO, Mimaki, Monotech, Mehta CAD CAM, Negi Sign and Satyam Plastic, amongst other prestigious brands, have confirmed their participation.

A notable highlight this year is the strong emergence of digital signage as a growing product category reflecting the sector's inclination towards tech-led engaging innovations. The product showcase will reflect how the legacies of print and emerging digital technologies increasingly co-exist in India's evolving visual communications ecosystem. At the upcoming edition, participants can experience first-hand the innovations in print and digital that are driving the industry forward.

Across India's marketplaces, printing and signage enterprises - ranging from compact neighborhood print shops to advanced presses and dynamic OOH-DOOH firms - make up one of the country's most resilient MSME industry segments. These businesses form the backbone of the advertising, branding, printing and signage industries.

Exhibitors will present dynamic showcases and live demonstrations that highlight the latest in print and display technology. Alongside signage solutions, visitors will see innovations in smart LED displays, Plasma screens, electric sign components, neon-glow signs, solutions for billboards, bus shelters, traffic signages, ads, kiosk solutions, advanced UV flatbed printers, recyclable substrates, textile printing solutions, protective packaging and next-gen laminators - demonstrating the wide spectrum of applications shaping the industry today. Many companies are introducing versatile, cost effective and sustainable products designed to give businesses a competitive edge, while interactive demos and hands-on experiences promise to make buyer-seller engagement more meaningful.

Media Expo New Delhi will bring this dynamic ecosystem together under one roof. Ahead of the show, Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director & Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, expressed: "India's digital OOH and signage sector is being reshaped by major infrastructural developments - from airports and metros to smart retail formats and last mile delivery networks. Media Expo New Delhi has evolved into a vital platform where manufacturers, printing, solution providers and advertisers converge to push innovation. With sustainable localisation and digitalisation, leading industry priorities, this edition will reflect the industry's next leap in product and technology innovations in the visual communications space."

The surge of e-commerce has created unprecedented demand for packaging while advancements in digital printing have unlocked new opportunities for customisation and personalisation. What once seemed unviable like short-run production has now become profitable and efficient, thanks to technologies that go beyond the limitations of traditional offset printing. As a result, the industry is no longer defined only by flex banners and signboards, but by LED screens recyclable substrates, eco-friendly inks and high-speed finishing solutions that reflect a sector in transition and expansion.

With evolving Artificial Intelligence (AI) automation, design tools, real time updates and predictive tools entering the mix, the dynamics of print, DOOH and retail displays are set to transform further - making production smarter, faster and more data responsive. Even as digital signage and out-of-home advertising capture attention in large format retail outlets and public places like malls, airports and more, the enduring strength of print - especially in packaging and e-commerce - remains the bedrock of printing businesses' growth story.

According to Tech Sci Research, India's digital signage market, valued at USD 1.06 billion in 2024, is projected to USD 1.92 billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of over 10%. India's DOOH market pegged at USD 2.2 billion in 2024, is set to touch USD 6.3 billion by 2033 driven by urban transformation in metros like Delhi and Mumbai (IMARC Group). The commercial printing industry, valued at USD 35.5 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 45.9 billion by 2033, backed by growth in packaging and e-commerce. Its role is being reshaped by packaging demands from the booming e-commerce industry, where print continues to be indispensable for branding, compliance and consumer engagement. LED video walls and screens, digital standees and signages are becoming more popular than ever. With rapid infrastructure developments happening across India, DOOH is emerging as a high-impact medium that combines creativity, data and scale.

Across all three days, the visitors will have an opportunity to engage in a live demonstration of wrap masterclass on vehicle branding, powered by 3M and Infinity Trade and Marketing Solutions India Pvt Ltd (ITMS India Pvt Ltd). Media Expo's trajectory mirrors the industry it represents. Over the last five years, the show has steadily expanded in scale of visitors as well as exhibitors and the scope of product segments, adapting to the rapid technological shifts shaping the signage, branding and printing segments.

From its focus on sustainability via knowledge sessions and encouraged brands and product showcase in the segment, the expo has consistently evolved over the years. Its editions in Mumbai, New Delhi and Chennai reflect not only geographical expansion, but also a readiness to address the diverse and changing needs of the stakeholders across India's visual communication landscape.

This momentum has been supported by strong industry associations like the Delhi Printers Association and Offset Printers Association which continue to empower the show's reach across the value chain of the industry.

