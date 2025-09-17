Indira Ekadashi is an important Hindu day that holds great significance as it is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The day of Indira Ekadashi falls during the Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwin, which falls either in September or October in the Gregorian calendar. It is especially observed for the liberation of ancestors and carries great significance for Pitru Tarpan as it falls during Pitru Paksha. This year, Indira Ekadashi Vrat 2025 falls on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. The parana time will be the next day, i.e., on September 18. Indira Ekadashi Wishes and HD Images: Share Heartfelt Greetings, Lord Vishnu Photos, Messages and Wallpapers To Honour Ancestors and Worship Lord Vishnu.

According to drikpanchang, the Parana (fast breaking time) will be from 06:12 to 08:38 am while the Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment will be at 23:24 pm. The Ekadashi Tithi Begins at 00:21 on September 17, 2025 and ends at 23:39 on September 17, 2025. In this article, let’s know more about Indira Ekadashi Vrat 2025 date, shubh muhurat and the significance of the auspicious day.

Indira Ekadashi Vrat 2025 Date

Indira Ekadashi Vrat 2025 falls on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

Indira Ekadashi Vrat Rituals

Devotees should wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes. On this day, after taking a morning shower, devotees should worship Lord Vishnu and meditate and later offer water to the Sun God. It is said that worshipping Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on this day is considered auspicious. Devotees chant mantras and recite Vishnu Chalisa on this day and offer satvik food, fruits and sweets to the deities, seeking blessings for happiness and peaceful life.

Indira Ekadashi Significance

Like any other Ekadashi, Indira Ekadashi also holds great significance in India, especially for devotees of Lord Vishnu. In Hindu traditions, Ekadashi is considered as one of the most auspicious days to worship Lord Vishnu and honour the ancestors. Since the day falls during Pitru Paksha, people will observe fast and also perform shraadh rituals. According to Hindu scriptures, observing this fast removes Pitru Dosha and brings peace to the souls of forefathers.

