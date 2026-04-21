New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): India's marine exports surged to an all-time high of ₹72,325.82 crore (USD 8.28 billion) in FY 2025-26, with total export volumes reaching 19.32 lakh metric tonnes, according to provisional data released by the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) on Tuesday.

Frozen shrimp remained the key driver of growth, contributing ₹47,973.13 crore (USD 5.51 billion), accounting for more than two-thirds of total export earnings. Shrimp exports recorded a 4.6 per cent increase in volume and a 6.35 per cent rise in value.

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The United States continued to be the largest importer of Indian seafood at USD 2.32 billion. However, exports to the US declined by 19.8 per cent in volume and 14.5 per cent in value, largely due to reciprocal tariff impacts.

The downturn in US demand was offset by strong growth in other markets. Exports to China rose by 22.7 per cent in value and 20.1 per cent in volume, while shipments to the European Union grew by 37.9 per cent in value and 35.2 per cent in volume. Southeast Asian markets also registered significant gains, with growth of over 36 per cent in value.

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Exports to Japan increased by 6.55 per cent in value, whereas shipments to West Asia saw a marginal decline of 0.55 per cent amid regional instability toward the end of the financial year.

Among product categories, frozen fish, squid, cuttlefish, dried items, and live products recorded positive growth, while chilled products witnessed a decline. Surimi, fishmeal, and fish oil exports also improved.

In terms of logistics, five major ports--Visakhapatnam, JNPT, Kochi, Kolkata, and Chennai--accounted for nearly 64 per cent of total export value, underlining their importance in India's seafood export ecosystem. (ANI)

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