Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit, stars of the hit Prime Video series The Boys, have officially tied the knot. The couple exchanged vows on Saturday, April 18, in a private ceremony held at Mona Farm in the historic town of Braidwood, New South Wales. The wedding follows nearly four years of dating for the pair, who first met on the set of their superhero drama. ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Trailer: Homelander Hunts for Immortality in Explosive Series Finale (Watch Video).

Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumits Private Affair in the Southern Tablelands

The choice of venue offered a secluded backdrop for the nuptials. Braidwood, a quiet town in the Southern Tablelands with a population of fewer than 1,800, provided the intimacy the couple reportedly sought.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the ceremony was attended by a close-knit group of family and friends. The guest list featured Jack’s famous parents, Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid, both of whom flew in from the United States for the occasion.

Signature Style and Celebrations

The couple opted for a blend of traditional elegance and personal flair. Doumit, 34, a Sydney native, wore an off-white satin gown featuring floral straps and a flowing skirt, paired with a matching floral headband.

Quaid, 33, veered away from traditional black-tie attire, wearing a western-style red suit adorned with yellow sunflower embroidery on the lapels. Footage briefly shared on social media by guests before being removed showed the newlyweds sharing their first dance to the 1960s ballad "Atlantis" by Donovan. The reception was held in a marquee on the grounds of the estate.

Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumits Star-Studded Guest List

Despite the rural setting, the wedding saw a significant Hollywood presence. Several of the couple's The Boys co-stars were in attendance, including Karl Urban, Colby Minifie, and Nathan Mitchell. Other high-profile guests reportedly included Tom Hanks, Alec Baldwin, and Kevin Costner, making the intimate gathering a major industry event.

Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit's Relationship

Quaid and Doumit were first linked romantically in June 2022 after they were spotted holding hands in Sydney during a press tour for the third season of The Boys. While they have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in 2024. Jensen Ackles Net Worth 2026: How the ‘Supernatural’ Icon Built a USD 16 Million Empire From ‘The Boys’ to ‘Days of Our Lives’.

The marriage marks a new chapter for the actors, who have become fan favourites for their portrayals of Hughie Campbell and Victoria Neuman on their long-running series.

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