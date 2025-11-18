New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): India's skilled youth and Germany's urgent demand for skilled talent are converging on a fast track toward a powerful new partnership, said Roland Bleinroth, President and CEO, Messe Stuttgart Global.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Didac India and DIDAC Skills 2025 event in the national capital, Bleinroth said, "We have a scenario where India has a well-trained, young and eager population, and Germany has a need for exactly that profile. We have a lot of open positions in Germany, ranging from skills to high-tech startups, quantum physics, and anything. There are opportunities in Germany where companies are not able to fill these positions, and that makes this collaboration so promising, and makes it a win-win situation for both sides."

Bleinroth said it is crucial to highlight the skills sector alongside higher education, as both are essential for economic growth. The German dual education system, he noted, is "renowned because it provides skilled workers" who sustain a high-tech economy.

On the future of learning, Bleinroth emphasised that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming education, calling it "a whole new ballgame" that brings "a lot of new opportunities."

He noted that India is "at the very forefront" of AI expertise, creating further potential for joint progress.

Bleinroth also announced that Didac India has grown significantly. This year's edition is "the biggest ever", expanding by 35 per cent from last year, reflecting rising domestic and international interest. The addition of Didac Skills this year underscores the growing focus on vocational training.

Didac India is an annual international exhibition and conference focused on educational resources and technology for the education and skills sectors, considered the largest event of its kind in Asia

In the same event, Norbert Volker, Managing Director of Didacta, the Association for Education Suppliers in Germany, said demographic synergy between the two nations is helpful in building the business cooperation.

Volker added that German education suppliers bring strong experience from a system where "professionalization is... quite familiar," but warned that success in India depends on adapting to local needs.

India and Germany are strengthening the trade partnership, with both the countries have recently started focusing on enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, technology, green energy, and skilling.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, held a productive meeting in Berlin on 23 October 2025 with German Federal Minister of Economy and Energy, Katherina Reiche.

Later, Goyal also chaired a Roundtable with CEOs and leaders of German Mittelstand companies at the Indian Embassy, who conveyed their keenness to do business in India and expand existing investments.

India-Germany trade relations are robust, with bilateral trade in goods reaching approximately USD 29.12 billion in 2024-25 and a joint goal to double it, according to the official figures. (ANI)

