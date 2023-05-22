New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Indulge Global offers a personalised concierge service that helps one experience life while taking care of their lifestyle. From shopping assistance to tailor-made travel plans, airport services, tickets to exclusive events, personalised gifting, and fine dining reservations, Indulge Global makes it happen for its clients. The team at Indulge Global is dedicated to providing unparalleled convenience and personalised service. They use AI technology to understand their clients better and fulfil their everyday requests with ease and utmost precision. With their unparalleled service, Indulge ensures that your desires are realised in an unparalleled, one-of-a-kind manner, all at your fingertips.

Founded in 2022 in India, providing ultra-experiences to customers worldwide, Indulge Global has already become the go-to service for a lot of individuals. With a team of well-travelled, well-versed, and multilingual lifestyle managers, Indulge caters to clients from around the world, offering bespoke experiences and fulfilling any requests. Indulge's concierge managers are servicing 360+ HNI clientele across the world and have fulfilled over 9000+ client requests so far. The customer is at the centre of their universe, and no request is denied. They excel at service management, with each performer in the team producing a functional and experiential outcome, much like a theatrical play.

From arranging private jet charters to securing VIP access to global events, Indulge Global does it all. Want to have breakfast at Mount Everest Base Camp or book a bespoke dinner at Club Gascon in London? Need a private helicopter to visit the chateau de Versailles or a charter air ambulance in Thailand? Indulge Concierge has got you covered. Their team of experts is devoted to providing members with exclusive experiences and saving them time, all while ensuring that every request is fulfilled with the utmost care and precision.

Indulge Global is building its Concierge Application & E-commerce platforms to facilitate its members. With the changing technology, Indulge has been using technology to understand its clients better and facilitate their everyday requests with absolute ease.

"Indulge Global fulfils your desires as easily as you imagine it. No request is too big or small - simply WhatsApp your personal concierge team, who blend AI with personalised attention to cater to your needs 24x7. Our AI algorithm is attuned to your behaviour, interests, and preferences, ensuring a customised experience. Our personalised approach, which includes direct communication with our lifestyle managers, sets us apart in a world that is becoming more and more digitised

Your concierge manager monitors your requests for that extra human touch, allowing us to provide unparalleled attention to detail. Whether it's enjoying Iranian beluga caviar or booking that last minute flight, we'll make it happen - now!," says Karan Bhangay, Founder and CEO of Indulge Global.

Indulge Global is currently working on a 45-day world retreat tour for its clients, encapsulating the most finely curated experiences across the globe. They have also partnered with ICC, FIFA, Wimbledon, Six Senses, Ressence, McLaren, Ferrari India, and many more.

Commenting on the growth in the concierge market, Karan adds, "The concierge services market is estimated to be worth 751 million USD in 2021, with projected revenue of 1.2 billion USD by 2030. Despite the projected CAGR of 6.10%, we anticipate double-digit growth based on our extensive industry experience.

Growing disposable income and expanding pocket sizes are favourable indicators for our industry. Furthermore, the net wealth of UHNIs in India grew by 9.2% in the last financial year, with the HNI segment also showing support. Consequently, the demand for concierge services in the challenging Indian market is optimistic."

The brand's client base includes a diverse range of individuals across India, as well as internationally. Some of their notable clients are Mouni Roy, Nikhil Kamath, Anshula Kapoor, Tanmay Bhatt, Krystle D'souza, Kunal Shah, Sujeet Kumar, Vikram Reddy, and several others.

To become a member, simply drop a WhatsApp message via Indulge's website or social platforms, and their team will get in touch immediately. The joining fee is 1 lakh + 5% on all requests or the annual membership fee is 4 lakhs with 0 service charge. Indulge Concierge provides a variety of services, including airport protocols, charter services, travel itineraries, chauffeur services, reservations, curated gifting options, luxury products and services, global sporting events, global music events, special auctions, and requests such as blocking a palace, arranging a chef, or setting up proposals.

Indulge Concierge is not just a service; it's the ultimate lifestyle management service.

Indulge Global Concierge:

Indulge Global is a 24x*7 global lifestyle concierge service like no other, curated to its member's lifestyles and unique preference. A blend of artificial and human intelligence, aligned with a customer-first attitude, Indulge has a team of well-travelled, well-versed and multilingual individuals in each of its service segments, delegating according to the attributes of each client - varying from different tastes of life. Indulge has been serving people across India, UAE, Sweden, USA & UK.

