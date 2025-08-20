New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Seeking to cut red tape and speed up expansion plans, top leaders from the retail and FMCG sectors on Wednesday urged the government to simplify compliance processes through a common portal, rationalise GST rates, and streamline licensing norms.

Speaking at FICCI's 14th edition of Massmerize on the theme 'Make in India: Powering the Future of FMCG, Retail and E-Commerce', Lalit Agarwal, Co-Chair, FICCI Retail and Internal Trade Committee and MD of V-Mart Retail, said fragmented regulations across states and local bodies continue to slow down retail expansion.

Also Read | Vincent Kompany Under Pressure As Bayern Munich Eye European Breakthrough Ahead of Bundesliga 2025-26 Season.

"As retailers, we are operating across 23 states, and the biggest challenge is navigating multiple laws--municipal, panchayat, state and central. While digitisation has helped, we still need a single, centralised portal for approvals. If we are opening 90-100 stores in a year, often across 20 or 30 states, reaching out separately to each authority becomes a huge impediment. A one-stop system for licenses--whether trade, shop and establishment, labour or fire safety--would reduce opening time and support faster expansion," Agarwal said.

Ankur Goel, Co-Founder and COO of Epigamia, pushed for a dedicated GST council mechanism for innovative food categories such as functional yogurts and proteins, to avoid ambiguities.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 19': Salman Khan's 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' Co-Star Swara Bhasker To Join Premiere Episode of Popular Reality Show for THIS Special Segment? Here's What We Know.

"We support transparency for consumers, but product labelling and GST classification need more clarity so innovation is not stifled," he noted.

Ajay Suri, CEO of Vestige, pointed out ambiguities in GST slabs for nutraceuticals and wellness products, which often fall between food and pharma.

He suggested rationalising GST rates into fewer slabs--such as 5, 12 and 18 per cent--to remove confusion, reduce vendor mismatches, and pass on benefits to consumers.

Legal and compliance challenges were also flagged by Srikkanth Gopishetty, Group General Counsel of RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, who called for better categorisation of inspections and reduced harassment from overlapping enforcement.

Responding to these concerns, Himani Pande, Additional Secretary, DPIIT, said the government is pushing ahead with decriminalisation of laws, deregulation committees, and a comprehensive review of licenses to improve ease of doing business.

She urged industry players to give specific inputs on bottlenecks, noting that "generic feedback makes action difficult, but targeted suggestions can help us simplify rules and extend license validity." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)