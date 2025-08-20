The buzz around Bigg Boss 19 is at an all-time high with speculations surrounding the show's contestants. Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in his 16th season, the show will premiere on August 24 on JioHotstar, followed by a delayed telecast on Colors TV. The season will reportedly run for five months, with the first three months being hosted by Salman Khan. As we gear up for another season filled with drama, fights, and twists, a new report suggests that a special guest will appear during the premiere of BB19, and it is none other than Swara Bhasker. Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Premiere Date, Theme ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,’ Contestants, House Design and Where to Watch.

Swara Bhasker To Join Salman on ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Premiere?

Normally, the premiere episode of Bigg Boss features the announcement of the contestants’ names, followed by some performances to elevate the mood. This is then followed by a chat with Salman Khan, who welcomes the contestants to the show and briefly guides them. However, this year, there will be a special guest gracing the stage. According to a report in DNA, actress and Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo co-star Swara Bhasker will join the Bollywood superstar at the grand premiere, adding her charm to the event.

Watch the Promo of ‘Bigg Boss 19’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

What Will Swara Bhasker Do Inside the 'BB19' House?

According to the report, Swara Bhasker will conduct debates between the contestants as the theme of the season is "Gharwalon Ki Sarkar", which hints at a political theme. The actress, who is the wife of politician Fahad Ahmad, is said to be the perfect fit to test the contestants as they enter the house.

Actors and Social Media Stars Likely Entering ‘Bigg Boss 19’ House

The names making rounds for Bigg Boss 19 include popular television actors like Munmun Dutta, Gaurav Khanna, Shafaq Naaz and Gurucharan Singh. Other rumoured participants of the show include social media influencers and reality TV stars like Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Arbaz Patel, Ashnoor Kaur, Apoorva Mukhija, Purav Jha, Siwet Tomar and Baseer Ali. ‘Signing Amount INR 4 Lakh Mila Tha’: Faissal Khan Reveals He Was Approached for ‘Bigg Boss’ in 2008, Says Brother Aamir Khan Stopped Him Fearing He Might Spill Family Secrets (Watch Video).

Salman Khan on the Upcoming Season of ‘Bigg Boss’

Talking about the upcoming Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan gave a statement saying, "Mai hamesha kehta hoon, tameez se khelo, par yeh log tameez chod kar drama le aate hain. This season, theyll try to run the house their way, but when things go out of control, you know whos coming back to set the record straight."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2025 04:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).