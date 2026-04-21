BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], April 21: A new research by AI-first global cloud communications platform Infobip shows that cricket fans in India want more personalized and always-on engagement from their favorite teams. The study finds that 88% of Indian fans feel disconnected or disappointed with their team's communication, with the same percentage prefer receiving team updates via social media. At the same time, 70% say they feel priced out due to rising costs of tickets, merchandise, and subscriptions. Infobip's global Sports Fan Engagement Study, which surveyed 1,500 fans across major sports, including cricket fans in India, highlights their expectations and explores how technology can transform fan interaction worldwide.

Also Read | iQOO 16 Ultra Specifications and Features Ahead of Launch.

About 99% of cricket fans across the country follow their favorite teams on social media, with 72% engaging with team content or news every day. Yet interaction often feels one-sided. About 64% say club boards "talk at fans, not with them," while 59% feel like "just a number," revealing a clear gap in two-way communication. More than half believe they are treated as customers rather than part of a community, and 45% felt that paid TV subscriptions limit their access to key experiences.

Nearly 87% of fans stressed that regular access to players and behind-the-scenes moments would help them feel more connected. Meanwhile, 84% want digital fan communities featuring contests and special events. Beyond social media, fans increasingly prefer direct updates through WhatsApp, team apps, and SMS/text message.

Also Read | Balochistan: 1 Paramilitary Officer Killed and 6 Injured as Attacks on Pakistani Forces Continue in Mastung District.

The preferences highlight an opportunity for sports organizations to transform how they engage with fans. Infobip helps teams create continuous, personalized interactions through intelligent automation and multi-channel communication, keeping fans connected and involved beyond match days.

Harsha Solanki, VP GM Asia, Infobip, said, "Cricket fandom in India is evolving fast. Almost all fans now follow their teams online, and 86% want richer, more technical content that goes beyond match highlights. This signals a shift in expectations--from simply consuming updates to actively participating in the team's journey. With technologies like AI combined with rich messaging channels such as WhatsApp, RCS, clubs have the chance to turn one-way communication into interactive, intelligent, and continuous engagement that builds trust and long-term loyalty among fans."

Infobip is already enabling this shift through its intelligent engagement platform, which delivers real-time match updates, early ticket access, and tailored fan experiences. The platform helps teams stay connected beyond match days, deepening fan loyalty while driving growth in viewership, merchandise sales, and overall engagement.

Globally, leading sports organizations are using Infobip's AI and messaging solutions to elevate fan engagement. For the TGR Haas F1 Team, Infobip integrates AI-powered chatbots and WhatsApp to enable instant interaction, including an interactive AI version of driver Oliver Bearman that bring fans closer to the team. In the United States, its partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers enhances communication through Apple Messages for Business, delivering exclusive content and timely updates.

In Latin America, Infobip has teamed up with Claro Sports to introduce an AI-driven chatbot using Google's Rich Communication Services (RCS), giving Mexican sports fans real-time scores, athlete notifications, and interactive experiences across multiple messaging channels.

Read the survey here: https://www.infobip.com/downloads/sports-fan-engagement-report

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)