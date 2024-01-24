PRNewswire

Melbourne [Australia], January 24: Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, is advancing it's AI footprint at the 2024 Australian Open (AO) with generative AI technologies for fan engagement, player performance, and digital content creation. Infosys and AO are also leveraging a digital skilling platform to build future leaders in Australia.

Infosys is leveraging its AI-first set of services, solutions, with Infosys Topaz, to evolve the AO experience. Infosys Topaz is delivering the large language models and cognitive core to accelerate Tennis Australia's AI journey. The AO Grand Slam experience has been reimagined in many new ways such as:

AO 2024 Bracket Challenge vs AI: Fans test their predictive mettle against AI through AO's all-new Bracket Challenge on AO's website, a Tournament Challenge that went live on Jan 11, in which fans made predictions for the entire tournament & challenge themselves against AI, and a Daily Challenge to predict the day's match winners.

Infosys Match Centre gets more cognitive with Gen AI Story Cards: For fans experiencing the Infosys Match Centre, the Key Stats feature provides contextual insights in a card-like format as the match progresses. AI Match Bytes, using Gen AI, creates match story visual cards and narrates the story of a match to fans. Win Predictor tracks the probabilities of victory as the match progresses on court.

Graffiti-inspired AI art and VR under one roof: The Fan Zone pays tribute to the iconic graffiti of Melbourne with a series of graffiti portraits, created using generative AI technology powered by Infosys Topaz. Inside the Fan Zone, fans can get up close with Iga Swiatek and Rafael Nadal through Augmented Reality selfies and face off against Rafa in the ultimate VR tennis match up. They will also go home with bespoke giveaways inspired by the graffiti portraits of Rafael Nadal.

Amplifying human potential on court and beyond: AI is watching match action at AO 24 to feed players and coaches winning insights to unlock the keys to victory through a series of features. For the media team, the AI Shot of the Day enhances Tennis Australia's ability to quickly post the highlights from each day's play, packaged as social media ready clips, enabling engagement without the time-consuming task of scouring through match footage manually.

Off the court, Infosys and Tennis Australia are also collaborating for AI-enabled digital skilling, by giving year 10 and 11 students from metropolitan Melbourne, regional Victoria and New South Wales access to curated learning powered by Infosys Springboard. The students will also get a glimpse of a generative AI future by visiting the Infosys Fan Zone.

Beyond the transformation for Australian Open, to celebrate the tennis legend and Infosys ambassador Rafael Nadal, who misses out on this year's tournament due to injury, Infosys has also launched an all-new Generative AI experience 'Rafa Forever' (Infosys.RafaForever.com), through which fans can imagine their personalized creative masterpiece to celebrate the tennis legend, with Generative AI technology.

Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia, and Australian Open Tournament Director, said, "For the past six years, Infosys has helped Tennis Australia to raise the bar and serve up new experiences for fans using digital technologies. We're excited to see the leaps being made with AI at AO 2024. AI is enabling new dimensions of interactivity for fans and insight for players, not to mention the speed and scale it brings to our content delivery."

Andrew Groth, Executive Vice President Asia Pacific, Infosys, said, "Our association with AO has enabled us to push the boundaries of innovation across key digital and physical touchpoints, to create experiences that inform and engage as much as they entertain. This year, we are leveraging Infosys Topaz to bring a host of AI-first experiences to serve players, fans, and the media, and shape the future of the game. We have also enjoyed our ambassador Iga Swiatek, take to the courts to compete in the first grand slam of the year. We are also excited to see our purpose in play at the Australian Open, even as our technologies continue to empower and manifest the next opportunity for everyone."

Follow all the action from the tournament on AusOpen.com and discover more about the partnership at Infosys.com/AusOpen.

