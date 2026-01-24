Kanpur Man Trapped Inside Iron Trunk for 45 Minutes After Girlfriend’s Desperate Attempt to Hide Him From Aunt, Video Goes Viral

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Kanpur, January 24: A shocking incident from Kanpur has gone viral after a young man nearly lost his life when his girlfriend allegedly locked him inside an iron trunk to avoid being caught by her family. According to a report by NDTV, the incident took place in Kanpur’s Chakeri area. The woman had invited her boyfriend over in the afternoon after her family left for work. The man, who lived just seven houses away, arrived at her home assuming it was safe.

Trouble began when the woman’s aunt, residing in an adjacent building, heard suspicious noises coming from the room. When she knocked on the door, the woman panicked and hid her boyfriend inside a large iron trunk before opening the door and pretending nothing was wrong. Odisha Girl Locks Boyfriend Inside Trunk Box, Pleads Family Not to Harm Boy After Getting Caught; Viral Video Surfaces.

Unconvinced, the aunt locked the gate and called other family members home, insisting someone had entered the house. Despite searching the premises for nearly 45 minutes, the family found nothing, until muffled sounds came from the trunk. Even then, the woman allegedly refused to hand over the keys, claiming her clothes were inside.

Man Locked Inside Iron Trunk for 45 Minutes to Hide From Girlfriend’s Aunt

112 पर प्राप्त सूचना पर पीआरवी पुलिस मौके पर पहुँची। प्रकरण में तहरीर प्राप्त नहीं हुई। शांति व्यवस्था बनाए रखने हेतु थाना चकेरी पुलिस द्वारा निरोधात्मक कार्यवाही की गई। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) January 23, 2026

The situation escalated, forcing the family to call the police. After officers pressured her, the trunk was finally opened, revealing the man gasping for breath and drenched in sweat. While police reportedly laughed at the bizarre rescue, the woman’s family attempted to assault the man before officers intervened. Jhansi Hotel Room Drama: Husband Catches Wife With Boyfriend, Man Found Hiding Under Bed; Video Goes Viral.

Police later stated that the man was booked for “disturbing peace,” and further action could follow if the family filed a formal complaint. Both the man and woman were questioned before being released.

The dramatic incident has sparked outrage and dark humour online, once again highlighting how secret relationships can spiral into life-threatening situations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Kanpur Nagar Police ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2026 07:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).