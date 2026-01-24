Mumbai, January 24: Motorola has officially launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Motorola Signature, in the Indian market today. The device, which was first unveiled earlier this month, showcases a sophisticated design featuring a 6.99mm ultra-thin profile and an aircraft-grade aluminium frame with a choice of linen or twill-inspired finishes. It arrives with a focus on long-term sustainability, as the company has promised seven years of Android OS upgrades and security updates, ensuring the handset remains current well into the next decade.

The Motorola Signature debuted alongside the new Moto Watch, expanding the brand's ecosystem in the country. This flagship device is equipped with a high-performance 165Hz LTPO AMOLED display that offers record-breaking peak brightness and Pantone-validated colour accuracy. Beyond its visual capabilities, the smartphone integrates an advanced silicon-carbon battery technology and a professional-grade triple 50MP rear camera system, positioning it as a premium contender in the high-end segment. iQOO 15R Camera Design Officially Teased, Launching in India Soon; Check Leaked Specifications and Features.

Motorola Signature Price in India

The Motorola Signature is available in three storage variants and two colours: Pantone Martini Olive and Pantone Carbon. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at INR 59,999, while the 16GB/512GB version costs INR 64,999. The top-tier 16GB/1TB configuration is priced at INR 69,999.

Motorola Signature Sale Date

All variants, along with the Moto Watch priced at INR 5,999, will go on sale starting January 30 via Motorola's official website, Flipkart, and various offline retail stores across India. Motorola has also introduced the Signature Club, a 24/7 personal assistant service valued at INR 20,000 per year, which will be provided free for the first year to all Signature customers.

Motorola Signature Specifications and Features

The Motorola Signature is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC and runs on Android 16 out of the box. It features a 6.8-inch Super HD Extreme AMOLED display with a resolution of 2780x1264 pixels, 6200 nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The camera setup includes a 50MP Sony LYTIA 828 main sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide lens with macro capabilities, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom. Realme Neo 8 Debuts in China With Massive 8,000mAh Battery and Snapdragon 8 Gen 5; From Features to Colours, Check Details.

For selfies, a 50MP front camera is housed in a centered punch-hole. The device is backed by a 5,200 mAh battery supporting 90W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging. Additional features include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, IP69/IP68 water resistance, MIL-STD-810H certification, and dual Bose-tuned stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

