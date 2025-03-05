VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 5: The International Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD), once a prominent name in fashion and interior design education, has faced scrutiny over recent clarifications regarding its affiliations and educational model. Founded in 1999, INIFD built a reputation for offering diverse programs in fashion and interior design, but recent developments highlight the need for transparency.

Clarifying the Legacy

INIFD has publicly stated that it holds no formal associations with Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, London Fashion Week, or New York Fashion Week. Additionally, it does not offer direct opportunities for students to participate in these events. Claims of mentorship from prominent figures like Manish Malhotra, Twinkle Khanna, or Ashley Rebello have also been refuted.

The Franchise Model and Its Implications

Contrary to widespread belief, INIFD operates from a single location in Chandigarh and does not have multiple centers across India. The misconception of a widespread franchise network has contributed to inconsistent perceptions about the institute's educational standards. The institution emphasizes that it does not maintain university tie-ups and operates independently with a focus on its curriculum.

Educational Focus and Placements

While INIFD has historically promoted robust placement support, it acknowledges that student outcomes vary. Graduates may need to rely on personal initiative to secure job placements. The institution remains committed to refining its career support services to better align with industry demands.

Conclusion

For prospective students, it is crucial to verify claims and understand the educational offerings of any institution. Alternatives such as the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Pearl Academy, and JD Institute of Fashion Technology continue to provide recognized programs with strong industry connections. INIFD maintains its commitment to fashion education but encourages transparency in its operations and affiliations.

