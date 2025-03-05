Washington, DC, March 5: President Donald Trump on Tuesday, March 4, made history by appointing 13-year-old Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel as an honorary US Secret Service agent, making him the youngest-ever to receive the title. The announcement, made during Trump’s address to Congress, honored DJ’s unwavering fight against cancer and his dream of becoming a law enforcement officer. DJ Danile was visibly moved as Secret Service Director Sean Curran handed him the honorary badge.

As applause filled the chamber, DJ stood beaming, embracing the honour with pride. His journey, which began as a personal dream, has evolved into a movement raising awareness for childhood cancer. While his recognition was met with widespread admiration, it also sparked discussions on healthcare policies. Let’s know all about DJ Daniel. Donald Trump Targets India, Other Nations for High Tariffs in His Speech During Joint Address to Congress, Says ‘Whatever They Tax Us, We Tax Them’.

President Donald Trump Appoints DJ Daniel as Youngest US Secret Service Agent

President Trump just made a young boy's dream come true by making him an agent of the United States Secret Service. pic.twitter.com/Ds7Q2yAaDd — George (@BehizyTweets) March 5, 2025

Who is DJ Daniel?

Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel is a 13-year-old cancer survivor from Texas who has captured the nation’s heart with his unwavering determination and courage. Diagnosed with a rare form of brain and spinal cancer in 2018, at just seven years old, doctors initially gave him just five months to live. Instead of giving in to his prognosis, DJ embarked on a mission to fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a police officer. Over the past six years, he has been sworn into more than 230 law enforcement agencies across the country, earning honorary recognition from police departments that admire his bravery. Donald Trump’s Speech to Congress: Reciprocal Tariffs Against India, Others To Begin on April 2, Says US President (Watch Video).

DJ’s mission is deeply inspired by Abigail Arias, a seven-year-old girl who shared a similar dream before she lost her battle with lung cancer in 2019. By continuing his quest to be sworn into as many law enforcement agencies as possible, DJ honors her memory while spreading hope to other children fighting terminal illnesses. His efforts have gained widespread recognition, drawing support from police departments, public figures, and now, the President of the United States, who recognised his courage and appointed him as an honorary US Secret Service agent.

