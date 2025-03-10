ATK

New Delhi [India], March 10: Innovacion 2025, a flagship techno-management festival, was recently hosted by the Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM) and University of Engineering & Management (UEM), Kolkata. The event, held in collaboration with SMART Society, USA, and the Rotary Club of Salt Lake Silicon Valley, witnessed remarkable participation from top institutions across India and globally.

The festival commenced with a special tribute to Women's Day, felicitating outstanding women achievers across diverse fields. With over 150 groundbreaking projects and 100 technical posters, Innovacion 2025 provided a global platform for research exchange. Students showcased pioneering solutions in AI, robotics, sustainable energy, assistive technology, healthcare, and smart infrastructure.

Several student-led innovations stood out for their practical applications and industry impact. These included Waste Oil Recycler, Refreshable Braille Display, Quantum Leap, and AI-Powered Smart Helmet. The event also featured high-impact discussions and competitions, enabling an ecosystem where academia meets real-world applications.

Innovacion 2025 was graced by eminent industry leaders and academic pioneers, including Manjit Nayak, Director, STPI Kolkata; Abhijit Pal, VP, Tech Mahindra; Indranil Mitra, Partner, PwC; Sanjay Kumar Das, Joint Secretary, Govt. of West Bengal; and Aishik Acharya, Senior Scientist, TCG CREST.

Internal guests included Prof .Dr. Satyajit Chakrabarti, Director, IEM-UEM Group; Banani Chakrabarti, President, IEM-UEM Group, and Chancellor, UEM Kolkata; Rajashree Paul, Director, IQAC, UEM Kolkata; Arun Kumar Bar, Principal, IEM Kolkata; Anupam Bhattacharya, Principal, Management Campus, IEM Kolkata; Malay Gangopadhyaya, Dean of Academics, IEM-UEM Group; Gopa Goswami, Director, Corporate Relations, IEM Kolkata; Sanghamitra Chakrabarti, Director, Admissions, IEM-UEM Group; and Sajal Dasgupta, Vice-Chancellor, UEM Kolkata.

The event facilitated partnerships between academia, industry, and investors, ensuring mentorship, incubation, and potential funding for promising projects. The international participation further strengthened cross-border research collaborations, paving the way for joint ventures, patents, and product commercialization.

According to Banani Chakrabarti, President, IEM-UEM, "Innovacion 2025 has redefined innovation-driven learning, empowering young minds to lead technological revolutions." Prof. Satyajit Chakrabarti, Director, IEM-UEM, emphasized, "Innovacion has evolved into a world-class festival, showcasing top talent from institutions and industry."

Prof. Dr. Rajashree Paul, Director, IQAC, UEM Kolkata, remarked, "This festival not only nurtures innovation but also encourages interdisciplinary research and global collaboration, enabling students to become future-ready leaders in science and technology."

With 10,000+ attendees, collaborations spanning 100+ institutions, and participants from 15+ countries, Innovacion 2025 has set a global benchmark for research, entrepreneurship, and innovation. The event reaffirms IEM-UEM's commitment to strengthening research excellence, industry readiness, and international innovation networks.

