Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 14: Intense Technologies Limited (NSE: INTENTECH | BSE: 532326), a globally operating platform-led services company delivering mission-critical solutions in customer communications, data management, and process automation, today announced its Un-audited Q1 FY26 results.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

- Total Income: ₹ 3,147.93 Lakhs

- EBITDA: ₹ 314.48 Lakhs

- Net Profit: ₹ 125.27 Lakhs

Q1 FY26 Highlights & Growth Momentum

- New Client Wins: Secured four high-value BFSI clients, including a leading NBFC in Saudi Arabia, expanding Intense's footprint in strategic growth markets.

- Middle East Expansion: Won the first customer in Saudi Arabia, marking a key milestone in regional growth.

- Robust Deal Pipeline: Multiple large opportunities in discussion.

- AI-Led Growth: Advancing Agentic AI and GenAI capabilities to deliver faster decision-making, operational efficiency, and hyper-personalized experiences for enterprises.

- Sectoral Traction: Continued momentum in BFSI, Insurance, and Government sectors.

- Platform-Led Engagements: Focus on high-margin, recurring revenue models to enhance earnings stability.

- Global Recognition: Endorsed by Gartner, IDC, Aspire, Celent, and featured in Omdia Universe: CPaaS Providers 2025 and No-Low-Pro AppDev Platforms 2025 Reports for technology excellence.

- Intellectual Property Milestone: Secured copyright for the 'AI-Driven Digital Communication Hub,' enabling intelligent, real-time, unified communications to drive cost efficiency, regulatory agility, and customer-centric interactions.

- Growth Drivers: Strategic wins, a healthy pipeline, and AI-driven innovations set the stage for stronger performance in the coming quarters.

Commenting on the results, Mr. C.K. Shastri, Chairman & Managing Director of Intense Technologies Limited said: "We continue to derive long-term value for our clients and stakeholders alike. In the past quarter, we successfully delivered and handed-over a mission-critical digital transformation project, which is a testament to our capability to deliver large-scale projects; we are pursuing other large projects to fulfill the deficit.

We continue to advance with our communications, data, and process automation platforms and services, empowering enterprises to transform and thrive. Our focus on strengthening core product capabilities, particularly around using Generative and Agentic Al has resulted in increased platform adoption. Investments in R&D and platform intelligence have positioned us to deliver more proactive, agentic Al use cases. Our focus remains clear: delivering practical, scalable solutions that help enterprises work smarter and respond faster. We continue to optimise for scale and agility, streamlining delivery models, upskilling teams, and embedding Al into our business operations to improve responsiveness and execution.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on building resilient, future-ready platforms that help enterprises stay ahead of disruption and deliver sustained value at scale."

Ms. Anisha Shastri, Director of Intense Technologies Limited added: "Over the last quarter, we've continued to build strong momentum, our sustained efforts over the last year have resulted in adding four new BFSI clients in the quarter. By securing two recent engagements as recurring annual contracts rather than one-time licenses, we have strengthened our predictable revenue. Our international operations are now contributing more to our overall performance.

With Gen Al embedded across our platforms, we're not just enhancing efficiency; we're enabling more intelligent, data-driven engagement for our customers across the board. Our integrated communications platform is built to meet the growing demand for speed, scale, and personalisation. We're also making steady progress in applying agentic Al to real business contexts; the momentum is strong, and we remain committed to helping our clients turn emerging technologies into measurable outcomes. We're also proud to announce that In10s has officially secured copyright protection for our groundbreaking Al-driven Digital Communication Hub, marking a_ significant milestone in our journey to transform enterprise communications. This platform serves as a one-stop customer engagement solution, spanning design to delivery, to revolutionise customer experience through intelligent, real-time, and unified communications.

As we move ahead, our focus remains anchored in scaling with intent, executing with reliability, and building enduring value through meaningful, long-term partnerships. We are steadily shaping a high-performance organisation that delivers consistent value at scale."

