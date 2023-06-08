ATK

New Delhi [India], June 8: International Performing Arts Festival is all set to held 10 June, 11 June at Bhakti Kala Kshetra, ISCON temple Hare Krishna Land, Juhu, 6:30 pm onwards. The third season of the festival in Mumbai would offer some of the magnificent performances from fusion music to Indian classical music and dance.

Now, IPAF is being organized in Mumbai on 10th & 11th June, 2023. This is the 3rd Year IPAF is being organized in Mumbai. IPAF Kolkata 2023 is being organized on 23rd and 24th June at Indian Museum followed by IPAF Delhi in July 2023.

The day one (10 June) features a tribute to freedom fighters through music by noted Grammy Award Jury Member (India), GiMA Awardee Pt Prodyut Mukherjee and his band Rhythm Express followed by Bharatnatyam Tushar Pramod Sawant. The day two features a grand celebration of Ritu (Seasons in India) comprising 75 members) Arpana Rao and group. It would be revolving around the festivals that each Ritu stands for.

IPAF has been started by Shyam Pandey, a social Entrepreneur with an aim to create a centralized global network to provide consistent platform and provide financial assistance via these programs to artists. Under the leadership of Shyam Pandey, IPAF has come up with several new ideas to make positive difference in lives of artists. IPAF has organized more than 200 festivals in last 7 years from Kashmir to Kanyakumari contributing in lives of thousands of artists. Recently, IPAF has launched financial assistance to 10 economically weaker artists and has announced annual financial assistance for 5 NGO's to do workshops of different art forms in India.

IPAF organizes festivals in each state capital and culturally rich cities of India every year. Some of the location where IPAF has been held are Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Gurgaon, Guwahati, Nagpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Shillong, Raipur, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Leh, Trivandrum, Dehradun, Jammu, Jaipur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Puri, Goa & Chennai.

IPAF to launch its 1st LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD and YOUTH ICON AWARD 2023 at Kolkata on 23rd and 24th June, which will be presented by his excellency Dr C.V. Ananda Bose, Governor of West Bengal at INDIAN MUSEUM, KOLKATA. IPAF is giving Honorarium of Rs 51,000/ for Lifetime Achievement Award and 25,000/ for IPAF Youth ICON Award.

IPAF has been supporting artists during Covid -19. IPAF organized 30 paid online programs to support artists financially.

Shyam Pandey, founder & director IPAF said,"IPAF is creating a global network to provide consistent platform to traditional art form artists & help them financially to live with dignity. IPAF is already working in 25 states of India and adding five global cities this year."

