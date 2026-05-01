‘IDGAF’: Ranveer Allahbadia’s Ex-Girlfriend Nikki Sharma Shares Cryptic Note After He Confirms Relationship With Juhi Bhatt

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Actress and digital creator Nikki Sharma has drawn social media attention after posting a pointed message on Instagram, shortly after popular podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia officially confirmed his relationship with influencer Juhi Bhatt. Ranveer Allahbadia Hard-Launches Relationship With Juhi Bhatt in Romantic Kenya Post, Calls Her ‘Sun, Moon and Everything in Between’.

The post, which some fans have interpreted as a reaction to Allahbadia’s "hard launch" of his new romance, arrives after months of public speculation regarding the dating lives of the three creators.

Nikki Sharma’s Cryptic Social Media Update After Ex Ranveer Allahbadia Confirms New Romance

On Thursday, April 30, Nikki Sharma shared a meme video on her Instagram Story that featured a direct and humorous tone. The text of the post read, "I'm sorry babe, I'm on 1200 mg of Ashwagandha and magnesium glycinate idgaf no more."

While Sharma did not explicitly name her rumoured former partner or his new girlfriend, the timing of the "I don't give a f***" (IDGAF) sentiment resonated with followers who have been tracking the timeline of her past link-up with Allahbadia.

Nikki Sharma Drops Bold Note As Ex Ranveer Allahbadia and Juhi Bhatt Go Public With Their Relationship

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Ranveer Allahbadia’s ‘Hard Launch’ in Kenya

The post followed a major update from Ranveer Allahbadia, known online as BeerBiceps. After months of keeping his partner's identity hidden behind emojis and AI-generated filters, Allahbadia shared a series of romantic vacation photos from Maasai Mara, Kenya, featuring Juhi Bhatt.

In the caption, Allahbadia wrote, "Sun, moon, stars & everything in between. Ever met someone whose light can burn away all of the world's negatives? I have." He concluded the post with the hashtag #HardLaunchFromTheMara, confirming a relationship that fans had first suspected during the 2026 IPL season and 2025 Diwali celebrations.

Meet the Newest Couple in Town: Ranveer Allahbadia-Juhi Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Allahbadia (@beerbiceps)

Ranveer Allahbadia and Nikki Sharma’s Relationship

Before his relationship with Bhatt became public, Allahbadia was frequently linked to Nikki Sharma. During that period, the podcaster often shared photos with a mystery woman whose face was obscured by a sunflower emoji a figure fans eventually identified as Sharma.

Rumours of a split surfaced after the two unfollowed each other on social media, though neither party issued an official statement regarding the end of their association at the time.

Ranveer Allahbadia's Professional Front

The personal news comes during a busy professional period for Allahbadia. In addition to his ongoing podcast success, he is slated to appear on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show alongside comedian Samay Raina, with the episode scheduled to stream on Netflix starting May 2. Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite for ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day 2026 Special – Watch Promo.

While Sharma’s post has ignited debate among fans, the actress has not offered further clarification, maintaining the same cryptic stance that has characterized her social media presence since the breakup rumors began.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Nikki Sharma). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).