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Director Siddharth Anand has issued a public appeal to fans following the unauthorised leak of footage and images from the sets of his upcoming action-thriller, King. The film, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and features an extended cameo by Deepika Padukone, became a trending topic after visuals from the current filming schedule in Cape Town, South Africa, surfaced online. Anand urged the audience to refrain from circulating the leaked content, emphasising the importance of preserving the "big screen" experience for the high-budget spectacle. ‘King’: Pregnant Deepika Padukone Shoots With Shah Rukh Khan in Cape Town; Leaked Pictures From Set Go Viral.

Siddharth Anand Reacts to ‘King’ Leaked Footage

Taking to social media on Friday, Siddharth Anand expressed his disappointment over the leaks and requested fans to help maintain the film's secrecy. "Request to all fans. Please do not post or circulate any leaked multimedia from the sets of King," the director wrote.

Siddharth Anand's Request to Fans After Leaked Photos from ‘King’ Shoot Go Viral

He further noted that the production team is working "round the clock" to ensure a premium cinematic experience. Anand encouraged fans to wait for the official assets to be released by the studio as originally intended, rather than viewing low-quality, unauthorized clips.

The controversy began when several photos and videos emerged on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit. The footage reportedly showed Shah Rukh Khan filming a solo sequence in a vibrant orange shirt, as well as candid moments where he is seen walking hand-in-hand with Deepika Padukone.

Speculation has also intensified regarding the film's soundtrack. In one leaked clip, a song featuring a mix of rap and melodic verses can be heard playing in the background. This has led many fans to speculate that British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran may have recorded a track for the film, though the production team has yet to confirm any international musical collaborations.

‘King’ Cast and Production

King is shaping up to be one of the most significant releases of 2026, marking the highly anticipated theatrical debut of Suhana Khan alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan. The film's cast also includes veteran actors Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Rani Mukerji.

The production is currently in the midst of its South African schedule. Notably, Deepika Padukone’s participation comes as she manages a busy filming schedule while expecting her second child. Sources suggest that while the actress is shooting close-up and dialogue-heavy scenes, body doubles and VFX may be utilised for more intensive action sequences to ensure her safety.

‘King’ Release Update

Scheduled for release on December 24, 2026, King is being positioned as a global action event. With a reported budget of INR 350 crore, the film is a collaborative effort between Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’ Release Date: SRK Starrer Faces IMAX Screen Crunch Against Hollywood Releases; INR 500 Crore Breakeven Target Set.

The film features a technical team including composers Sachin-Jigar and background score artist Anirudh Ravichander. As anticipation builds, the makers have teased a "deadly" new avatar for Shah Rukh Khan, using the tagline: "Darr nahi, dehshat hoon" (Not fear, but terror).

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X account of Siddharth Anand). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 05:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).