PNN

New Delhi [India], March 8: On International Women's Day, we celebrate the remarkable women who are not just breaking barriers but reshaping the future. These inspiring leaders are challenging norms, pioneering innovation, and leading with vision and purpose across various industries. Their resilience, determination, and unwavering commitment to progress are lighting the path for future generations, proving that when women lead, they create a world where equality, opportunity, and change thrive.

Also Read | UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of UPW-W vs RCB-W Women’s Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Start Sports and JioHotstar Online.

1. Priyamvada Srivastava, Founder of Let's Broach

Priyamvada's journey is a powerful testament to the strength of a fighter who dares to dream. Raised with the belief, "No matter the challenges, keep fighting and never stop chasing your dreams," she has broken through barriers to pursue her aspirations. With the support of her family, Priyamvada has become a TEDx Speaker, Psychologist, Mental Health Expert and Coach, impacting lives across 16 countries.

Also Read | International Women's Day 2025: India That Embraces All Its Daughters Is an India Poised To Lead the World, Says Gautam Adani.

For over 15 years, Priyamvada has dedicated herself to guiding individuals through their emotional journeys, helping them find balance and healing in today's fast-paced world. As the Founder of "Let's Broach," an author, and an award-winning expert, she empowers people and organizations to unlock the transformative power of emotional intelligence. Her extensive experience includes counseling individuals from various professional backgrounds, including members of the Indian Army, helping them manage stress, overcome emotional challenges, balance personal lives and navigate career transitions.

With her diverse educational background, Priyamvada connects on a profound level, understanding needs beyond the surface. Through workshops, books, and coaching, she creates lasting change.

Her mission: to nurture minds, heal hearts, and inspire balanced, fulfilled lives.2. Sudeepta Chatterjee an alumnus of DPS RK Puram

Sudeepta Chatterjee, an alumna of DPS RK Puram, has dedicated over 20 years to teaching English at her alma mater. With extensive experience in curriculum and content development, she has also been involved in teacher training and collaborated on numerous projects with the CBSE and NCERT. Throughout her tenure, she has taken on dynamic roles, including serving as the Cultural Programme Incharge, Head of the English Editorial Board, and Leader of the Theatre Club. Her commitment to education extends beyond the classroom, making her a recognized figure in the field. It was a conscious decision for her to become a teacher, as she found her true calling in empowering and inspiring students, not just educating them.

A CBSE Resource Person and Master Trainer for Competency-Based Education, Design Thinking, and Innovation, Chatterjee is also a Global Resource Person with the All India Educators Forum (AIEF). As the Founder and Leader of the Google Educators Group (GEG) Kolkata, she is a Certified Google Educator. Passionate about her work, Chatterjee is proud to be a 'Teacher Transformer,' impacting countless students and educators through her dedication and leadership.

3. Divya Dang, Chief People Officer at Cloud Analogy

Divya Dang, Chief People Officer at Cloud Analogy, is a dynamic leader who embodies determination and positivity in the realm of human resources. With a deep commitment to both people and her profession, Divya has transformed HR practices at Cloud Analogy, aligning them with the company's broader business goals. She co-founded LearNowX, a CSR initiative to bridge skill gaps among college students, successfully training thousands of individuals.

Divya's leadership style is centered on fostering a people-centric culture. She introduced "HR-my Friend," a monthly engagement initiative that allows employees to voice their thoughts, promoting open communication and a supportive work environment. Her efforts have helped position Cloud Analogy as a 'Great Place to Work.' By emphasizing collaboration between HR and business leaders, Divya has elevated HR to a strategic partner, driving employee engagement, retention, and overall business performance. Her work is a testament to the power of transformational leadership in creating a motivated, skilled, and empowered workforce.

4. Radhika Kabbade, Founder & CEO of Legalbook

At the heart of the legal tech revolution stands Radhika Kabbade, Founder & CEO of Legalbook, driven by a mission to redefine the industry with cutting-edge innovation. With over 15 years of expertise in legal services, she has been instrumental in leveraging Artificial Intelligence to transform contract review, drafting, and management, making legal processes more efficient, precise, and accessible.

A true innovator, Radhika pioneered India's first Cognitive Legal Decision-Making Tool, positioning Legalbook as a market leader. Under her leadership, the company has expanded internationally, reaching the U.S. and the EU. Committed to driving change, she continues to push the boundaries of legal tech, empowering businesses with AI-driven solutions that enhance decision-making and streamline operations.

Radhika's Vision: "We're not just transforming contracts, we're transforming how businesses operate. Our AI-driven tools empower organizations to achieve more in less time, with greater precision."

5. Ekta Sharma, CEO of Unifabz Pvt Ltd

Ekta Sharma is the CEO of Unifabz Pvt Ltd, a D2C brand revolutionizing unifor A seasoned entrepreneur, Ekta has 23+ years of experience in marketing, sales, and start-ups. She's a proud alumnus of Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies (SIMS, Pune) and IIM Bangalore.

Ekta's achievements include being recognized as one of the Top 10 Most Promising Women Entrepreneurs from Bangalore in 2019. She's also received the Nationwide Leadership Award, Indian Achievers' Award, and was selected for the prestigious "Goldman Sachs 10K Women" program.

Apart from a passionate entrepreneur, Ekta is also an animal welfare activist, car rallyist, participating in rallies for social causes. She's an angel investor, supporting innovative start-ups. Additionally, Ekta serves as the Vice President of the Karnataka Textile Council. Her commitment to entrepreneurship, social responsibility, and community development makes her a true leader.

6. Shobha Sachdev and Sangeeta Jagtiani, Co-Founders / Directors of Saanidhaanam ALF

Shobha Sachdev and Sangeeta Jagtiani's dedication to creating a supportive community for people with disabilities and senior citizens is truly admirable. These two empowered women are both professionals working in the Disability Sector for over four decades, one of them is a parent of a child with disability and the other, an only child of aging parents, their combined strength gave birth to Saanidhaanam ALF.

Their personal experiences and professional expertise is the driving force behind their passion project, Saanidhaanam Assisted Living Facilities for people with disabilities and Senior citizens at Palghar, Maharashtra, India.

It's remarkable how they've turned their vision into a reality, overcoming numerous challenges along the way. Their selflessness, perseverance, and commitment to the cause are qualities that make them true change-makers.

Saanidhaanam is not just a facility; it's a symbol of hope and inclusivity, it addresses the two questions 'WHAT HAPPENS TO OUR DISABLE CHILDREN AFTER US ? & WHAT HAPPENS TO SR CITIZENS WITH NO FAMILIES?", by providing a supportive environment, empowering individuals and families, enhancing their quality of life and promoting social integration through this accessible rehab residential facility.

Their story serves as a reminder that even the most challenging journeys can lead to extraordinary outcomes when driven by compassion, determination, and a strong sense of purpose.

7. Pooja Gaikwad - Director - Soneji Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Women are driving innovation and redefining leadership across industries, from shop floors to boardrooms. In engineering, they're breaking barriers, rising from entry-level roles to decision-makers, and leading transformative projects. Their contributions bring fresh perspectives, ensuring sustainable growth for organisations and communities. Empowering women isn't just about equality, it's about unlocking potential and fueling progress. Across all spheres, women's ambition and dedication are shaping a future rooted in inclusivity, excellence, and shared success.

The participation of women has not only strengthened our foundation but has also brought innovative perspectives that ensure sustainable growth for both Soneji Engineering and our valued clientele. Their leadership and dedication continue to drive us toward a future of excellence and progress.

8. Anjalli Chauhaan, Founder of Maxima Steel Services

Anjalli Chauhaan, Founder of Maxima Steel Services, Mumbai, has distinguished herself as a visionary leader in the industrial sector. Driven by an insatiable thirst for knowledge, she extensively studied the growth strategies of eminent business leaders such as Jindal, Ambani, Mittal, and Ratan Tata. Drawing inspiration from their successes, she developed a robust business model that serves as the foundation of Maxima Steel Services.

Anjalli attributes her achievements to the three E's - Envision, Exploration, and Execution - which she considers essential for sustained success. For aspiring entrepreneurs, she advocates the IDEA framework - Innovation, Dreaming, Execution, and Analysis, emphasizing the importance of strategic thinking and adaptability.

Beyond her entrepreneurial pursuits, Anjalli underscores the significance of spiritual well-being, interpersonal skills, and a balanced approach to life. She believes that patience, gratitude, and maintaining a positive mindset are crucial for long-term success. Through Maxima Steel Services, she has not only built a thriving enterprise but has also fulfilled her passion for global exploration and cross-cultural learning. Her journey exemplifies the power of resilience, perseverance, and visionary leadership in driving impactful change.

9. Anjini Sharma, Director of Ultra Flex Pvt. Ltd.

Anjini Sharma, Director of Ultra Flex Pvt. Ltd., is a true embodiment of leadership, innovation, and environmental consciousness. As the third-generation leader of the 40-year-old business, Anjini has led Ultra Flex to great heights, specializing in manufacturing LLDPE, LDPE, and HM bags, rolls, and sheets for FMCG companies. With a focus on client-specific solutions, she also ensures top-tier services in rotogravure and flexographic printing.

Anjini's commitment to sustainability is at the core of her leadership. She has been a driving force behind the company's eco-friendly packaging initiatives, always striving to minimize environmental impact while delivering high-quality products. Her leadership is a powerful example of how women in business are not just transforming industries but also making a significant impact on the planet's future. On International Women's Day, we celebrate for her vision, her contributions to innovation, and her dedication to a sustainable future.

10. Smita Chaturvedi, Vice Principal of The Scindia School

Smita Chaturvedi, Vice Principal of The Scindia School, Fort Gwalior, is a distinguished educator with over 37 years of experience in CBSE and ICSE frameworks. She holds a Master's in both English Literature and Education. She has completed advanced studies in Educational Leadership and Management from The Nottingham University. A seasoned administrator, she has served in key leadership roles for 20 years, including as Principal of DPS Kashipur. She made history as the first female Principal of The Scindia School in its 125-year legacy. Previously, at Mayo College Girls' School, she excelled as an English teacher and Housemistress. Passionate about curriculum innovation and technology integration, she fosters dynamic, student-centered learning. With a rich background in theatre and the arts, she advocates holistic education. A visionary leader, she inspires excellence, collaboration, and lifelong learning in the educational community.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)