Ahmedabad, March 8: It is time to accelerate action -- rightfully chosen as the theme for the 2025 International Women’s Day -- not because it's the right corporate strategy or a popular social cause, but because wives, daughters and granddaughters deserve a future limited only by the expanse of their dreams, Gautam Adani, the Chairperson of the Adani Group, said on Saturday. Emphasising that an India that truly embraces all its daughters is an India poised to lead the world, the billionaire industrialist remembered all the women -- from Banaskantha to Boardrooms – who has shaped his world.

"My understanding of gender equity wasn't forged in boardrooms or policy debates; it was nurtured at home, surrounded by remarkable women whose strength and wisdom have profoundly influenced my perspective," Gautam Adani wrote in a heartfelt LinkedIn post on the occasion of International Women's Day.

“Now, blessed with three beautiful granddaughters, this promise burns brighter and more urgent than ever. International Women's Day is not merely a date on the calendar; it's a poignant reminder of the strides we've made and the journey that still lies ahead,” said the Adani Group Chairperson.

Growing up in the desert terrains of Banaskantha, “I observed my mother transform scarcity into sustenance and hardship into harmony. She was the silent force that held our large joint family together, embodying relentless effort, unshakable love, courage, and resilience. In her, I witnessed, and came to appreciate the essence of quiet leadership, selflessness, and graceful perseverance,” Gautam Adani stressed. Later in life, “my wife Priti became the driving force behind our foundation's initiatives, touching millions of lives across India.”

"Seeing her engage with village women across the remote villages of our country, discussing transformative issues for their families' futures, learning from the sanghinis of the Adani Foundation who teach pregnant mothers how to take care of themselves and the child they are to deliver, have all helped me grasp the true essence of empowerment," he mentioned in the post.

According to him, it is inspiring to meet young girls in Mundra who, through the Group’s education initiatives, now dream of becoming engineers, or to witness the determination of women entrepreneurs in Godda (in Jharkhand) who have transitioned from daily wage labourers to successful business owners.

Several years ago, during a visit to one of the port projects, Gautam Adani noticed the absence of women in operational and leadership roles. It was not due to a lack of capability but rather the absence of pathways for them into these traditionally male-dominated fields.

“This realisation sparked a personal commitment to change. I began posing different questions in our meetings: ‘Are our policies genuinely family-friendly?’ ‘Who are we mentoring for future leadership?’ These were not just metrics; each number represented a life, a dream, a future leader whose perspective would enrich our endeavours,” said the Group head.

Today, as “I walk through our offices and see senior women leading our technology teams, as I visit our renewable energy sites and witness women engineers solving complex challenges, and as I attend foundation events where rural women are building thriving businesses, I am filled with immense pride”, Gautam Adani noted. To date, the Adani Foundation has positively impacted several million girls and women, reaffirming its dedication to fostering lasting social change.

“Moreover, our 'Lakhpati Didis' initiative celebrates over 1,000 women who have achieved financial independence through enhanced entrepreneurial skills. By supporting women in becoming self-reliant, we contribute to creating a gender-inclusive society where women's contributions are valued and recognised,” said Gautam Adani.

