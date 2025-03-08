WPL 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: The Tata Women’s Premier League 2025 season started off with a record setting match between the Gujarat Giants and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Royal Challengers won the game setting up the tone for the rest of the tournament. But they lost next few matches and are currently at the fourth position of the WPL 2025 standings. Their opponent on March 8 – UP Warriorz once again failed to live up to the expectations with many big stars in the squad. They are currently out of the contention for the knock out phase of the competition with just four points from seven matches. Mumbai Indians' Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Penalised For Showing Dissent At Umpire's Decision During MI-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Match.

All eyes will be on RCB. Fourth in the table, the defending champions still has a chance for miraculous comeback. They will have to win both their remaining games. Talking about the form, the batting has looked overly dependent on Ellyse Perry. Captain Smriti Mandhana is in the middle of a lean patch and need to step up for the big match. Experienced trio, Renuka Singh, Kim Garth and Georgia Wareham have taken the bulk of responsibility with the ball and have 25 wickets combined.

As for the UP Warriorz, the side have struggled in all departments and they will have to reconsider their tactics for the next season now. Wit some glimpse of excellence, UP side might have won few matches, but the team lacks consistency and the constant shuffling of their batting order hasn't helped. Worry in the middle-order and Deepti Sharma’s underwhelming outing has affected UP Warriorz season. Sophie Ecclestone has been the only bowler who has looked threatening. Interestingly UP Warriorz defeated Royal challengers Bengaluru in super over in their recent encounter. Check out UP Warriorz vs Royal challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 match details and viewing options below.

When is UPW-W vs RCB-W Match in WPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The UP Warriorz will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in its final WPL 2025 match on March 8. The UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 match will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 match viewing options below. WPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Assistant Coach Lisa Keightley Opens Up After Five-Wicket Loss Against Gujarat Giants, Says ‘We Were Probably 10–15 Runs Short’.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of UPW-W vs RCB-W Match in WPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the WPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports channels and Sports18 Khel TV channel. For UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of UPW-W vs RCB-W Match in WPL 2025?

JioHotstar, the new streaming platform as a result of the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star, will provide WPL 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website for free, as stated in Star Sports' social media handles. Expect a close contest with Royal Challengers Bengaluru sealing victory in their final round robin match of the WPL 2025.

