VMPL

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 31: Invertis University, widely recognized as one of India's top private MBA colleges, recently concluded a groundbreaking 10-day Business Model Canvas workshop, marking a significant stride in its commitment to innovation and excellence in management education. This dynamic initiative served as an experiential deep dive into business model creation, ideation, and validation, bringing together students, faculty, and aspiring professionals to tackle real-world business challenges.

Also Read | Upcoming Car and Bike Launches in June 2025: From Tata Harrier EV to MG Cyberster and 2025 Yezdi Adventure, Here's List of Upcoming Vehicles To Launch.

A highlight of the workshop was the integration of the "Number Sprint" game, a fast-paced, interactive exercise that provided a real-time simulation experience. This activity served as both an energizer and a capstone, reinforcing theoretical frameworks through practical, hands-on learning. Students engaged in strategic thinking, teamwork, and decision-making, honing essential business skills in a high-energy format. This experiential methodology consistently sets Invertis University apart as one of the best MBA universities in Uttar Pradesh, making it a preferred destination for management aspirants seeking practical learning opportunities.

The workshop's success was significantly bolstered by the active participation and insightful contributions of faculty members, whose guidance fostered an atmosphere of curiosity and critical thinking, allowing students to experiment, ideate, and innovate in a safe academic space. As a senior faculty member stated, "We believe in learning by doing. The Business Model Canvas workshop and Number Sprint game exemplify how experiential learning can foster not just understanding but transformation".

Also Read | Miss World 2025 Grand Finale Date, Time, Venue and Live Streaming Details: How To Watch the 72nd Miss World Online? Everything To Know About the Beauty Pageant and India's Contender.

The MBA program at Invertis continues to garner recognition for its industry-relevant curriculum, holistic development framework, and modern pedagogical tools. Ranked among the top colleges in Uttar Pradesh for MBA, the program equips students with core competencies across marketing, finance, human resources, and international business. With admissions based on IUCET merit, group discussion, personal interview, or valid scores from national-level exams like CAT, MAT, XAT, and ATMA, the university ensures a rigorous intake and industry readiness. Invertis is not just shaping managers; it is crafting changemakers prepared to lead in an ever-evolving global economy.

Invertis University: Your Gateway to Excellence!

Discover why Invertis University is the Best University in Bareilly and a Top University of Uttar Pradesh, consistently ranked among the Best Colleges in UP for Engineering & Management, Agriculture, Law, Forensic Science, and many other disciplines.

We are a Top NAAC Accredited University of Uttar Pradesh with Exceptional Placements | 41.17 LPA Highest Package. Join our 95% Placement Success Rate with 30000+ Placements & 1000+ National & International Placement Partners. Avail Upto 100% Merit-based Scholarship worth 10 Cr every year. Invertis is one of Only 3 Universities in India with 'Industry Inside Campus', providing unparalleled practical exposure.

Benefit from our Exclusive LinkedIn Collaboration - Free Access to 16,000+ Courses and Free 100+ Value Added Courses to develop technical, life, and employability skills. We are a Top University of UP offering NCC training with Army & Navy wings alongside active NSS units for community service engagement. Students receive Certified Training worth Rs1.5 lakh at no cost with CSED, and participate in 10-12 internships, with a 70:30 focus on practical and theoretical learning. Get Certified by Microsoft & Adobe - Exam Now at Invertis University!

Earn While You Learn with 2-3 Years of Practical Exposure with your Degree at Invertis. Explore Paid International Internships in Dubai, Mauritius, Singapore, France, Sweden, and gain Global Exposure with International Student Exchange Programmes in USA, Germany, South Africa. We collaborate with 25+ Global Knowledge Partners - LinkedIn, BSE Institute, NSE Academy, Hero Cycles, Zee Hindustan, and more. Invertis University is Rated AAA - INDIA'S BEST ENGINEERING INSTITUTES 2024.

Explore 50+ Academic Programs Across 14 Departments Tailored for Your Success. Our Modern & Hi-Tech Infrastructure includes a 70+ Acres of Lush Green Campus, 120+ Smart Classrooms, 750+ Advanced Computer Systems, 8+ Hostels, 350+ Bedded Hospital, and 40+ Luxury Buses. Join a 50000+ Student Network with students from 12+ States. We host a Centre of Excellence Supported by Aditya Birla Group, fostering innovation and career growth.

Cultivate your entrepreneurial spirit with the Invertis Incubation Centre and Entrepreneurship Development Cell. We ensure All-Round Development through 7+ Abhiruchi Clubs, International Center of Learning, Incampus Gym, Yoga, Gaming Zone, & exceptional Sports facilities like athletics, cricket, football, hockey, volleyball, basketball, tennis, badminton, carrom, table tennis. Benefit from Personalised Mentoring for Student Success through Corporate Resource Centre, The Student Success Network Program (SSNP), Seniors To Juniors Mentoring Module, and more.

Don't miss this opportunity to define your future! Apply Now to learn more about scholarships, the admission process, and to fill out the Invertis University Online Admission Form. Visit: https://admissions.invertisuniversity.ac.in or call our admission helpline at 08071296491.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)