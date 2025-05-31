New Delhi, May 31: This month, many new cars and bikes were launched in India with several tech and design upgrades. Kia, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Tata Motors, and others have launched their latest models in India, offering better technology, comfort, and safety features in their respective segments. On the other hand, companies like Honda, Kawasaki, Royal Enfield, and others announced their new motorcycles in India with new designs and upgraded features.

In May 2025, the Honda Rebel 500, Honda CB 100, Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition, Suzuki Access Ride Connect TFT Edition, and Triumph 400 XC, among others, were launched in India. Talking about the car launches, Citroen C3 CNG, Volkswagen Golf GTI 2025, Hyundai i20 Magna, Tata Altroz Facelift and Kia Carens Clavis were launched this month. 2025 Yezdi Adventure To Launch With OBD-2B Compliance on June 4; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Upcoming Car and Bike Launches in June 2025

Tata Harrier EV

Tata Harrier EV will be launched in India on June 3, 2025, likely in the INR 20 to INR 30 lakh price range (ex-showroom). The electric vehicle will be available in single- and dual-motor options with up to 500 km range. Key features include a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, Level 2 ADAS, seven airbags, V2L/V2V charging, and ‘Summon Mode’.

MG Cyberster

MG Cyberster price in India is expected to start at INR 50 lakh (ex-showroom). It may be a two-door electric roadster with sleek LED headlights, petal-style DRLs, and a black lower grille with functional air vents. It will likely come with 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, arrow-shaped LED tail lights, and a striking LED lightbar. Its standout feature is the scissor doors, potentially making it an affordable car in India to offer this premium design element.

MG M9

The MG M9 electric MPV is expected to launch in India in June 2025 and may have a boxy Vellfire-like design. The car may have projector LED headlights and a premium dual-tone interior with six- or seven-seat options. It offers features like dual sunroofs, massage seats, dual displays, and Level-2 ADAS. Globally, it runs on a 90 kWh battery with an over 400 km range and a 244 PS front-mounted motor.

Besides, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 India-spec Special Edition (expected to be priced at INR 3.50 crore, ex-showroom) and the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 & GT Pro (expected to be priced at INR 3.50 crore, ex-showroom) may launch this month.

Upcoming Bike Launches in April 2025

2025 Yezdi Adventure

2025 Yezdi Adventure is expected to launch in India with a 334cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine offering 29.2 bhp power and 29.8 Nm torque. It may launch at INR 2.16 lakh (ex-showroom) price.

Honda X-ADV 750

Recently, Honda BingWing India shared a teaser hinting at its upcoming maxi scooter in India. It is expected to be a Honda X-ADV 750. It may have a 745cc parallel-twin engine generating 57.7 bhp power and 69 Nm torque. It may be priced at around INR 11.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Benelli TNT 300

Benelli TNT 300 may launch in June 2025 with a sporty and stylish look. It may come with a 300cc engine and offer performance for urban riding. It will likely pack a liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine delivering 38.26 PS at 11,500 rpm and 26.5 Nm torque at 10,000 rpm. Key highlights include dual-channel ABS and an expected price of ₹3.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New Luxury Touring Motorcycle Launched in India.

KTM 390 SMC R is another model expected to launch in June 2025; however, there is no official confirmation from the company. Besides, there are other models launching this year, like TVS RTX 300 and Hero Xpulse 421, around August 2025.

