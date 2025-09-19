Manish Prasad, President and MD, SAP Indian Subcontinent and Martin Merz, President of SAP Sovereign Cloud at SAP-SE (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Martin Merz, President of SAP Sovereign Cloud at SAP-SE, has said that the company is investing heavily in sovereign cloud infrastructure worldwide, committing 20 billion euros to its global setup and India is one of the key destinations.

"What we are doing with sovereign cloud globally is that we are investing heavily...investing 20 billion euro in our sovereign cloud setup worldwide, part of that is India," Merz told ANI.

SAP, a market leader in enterprise application software and business AI, on Friday announced the launch of its SAP Sovereign Cloud in India.

"We are bringing the SAP sovereign cloud for all those organisations that manage critical data and assets related to national security," said Manish Prasad, President & MD, SAP Indian Subcontinent.

Designed in full compliance with India's National Information Security Policy & Guidelines (NISPG), the new offering empowers governments and regulated industries to modernize with cloud and AI while retaining full control over their most sensitive data and systems, the company said in a press release.

It said that amid shifting global dynamics and the unprecedented growth of AI-driven innovation, SAP Sovereign Cloud in India strengthens cloud innovation with four key dimensions of control: data, operational, technical, and legal sovereignty.

Together, these capabilities empower Indian customers in the regulated industries to build a secure, compliant, and future-ready digital ecosystem with the core foundation of innovation, the release said.

SAP Sovereign Cloud is designed as a full-stack framework, spanning infrastructure, platform, applications, and AI.

By combining SAP's sovereign controls with an open-source foundation, it delivers flexibility and innovation while meeting the highest sovereignty standards, the release said.

Customers can now choose from a range of deployment models, including SAP Sovereign Cloud On-Site in customer data center, and a hyperscaler-based option in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) ensuring full alignment with their sovereignty and operational requirements. This approach complements SAP's broader strategy by offering customers enhanced deployment flexibility within a secure and trusted framework.

"Digital sovereignty supports public sector and regulated industry customers in creating a foundation that is secure, resilient, and future-ready for growth. With SAP Sovereign Cloud in India, we are proud to support the country's path as a growing hub for innovation--offering customers freedom of choice to embrace cloud and AI while retaining full control over data and operations," Martin Merz said.

With the newly inaugurated campus at SAP Labs India Innovation Park, Bengaluru, SAP has unveiled a Secure Operational Facility purpose-built to meet the stringent requirements of India's National Security Authorities, the release said.

"Fully aligned with Government Security Policies and Guidelines, the facility serves as strategic hub for innovation, compliance assurance, and co-creation with Indian customers--advancing digital sovereignty solutions that are built in India, for India," the release said.

Manish Prasad said the launch of SAP Sovereign Cloud in India underscores our unwavering commitment to the nation's digital transformation journey.

"By ensuring data remains secure, compliant, and within sovereign boundaries, we are enabling India's regulated industries to innovate fearlessly. This initiative supports the country's vision of a self-reliant, technologically empowered future--where digital growth is driven by trust, resilience, and strategic sovereignty," he said. (ANI)

