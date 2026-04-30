Business News | Ion Exchange Enters Strategic Technology and Manufacturing Collaboration with MANN+HUMMEL for Advanced Membrane and System Solutions

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30: Ion Exchange (India) Ltd, a leading provider of total water and environment management solutions globally, and MANN+HUMMEL, a world leader in filtration technology and intelligent separation solutions, have announced a strategic technology transfer and manufacturing collaboration for the production of advanced PVDF Ultrafiltration (UF) membranes with integrated UltraSKID systems, and subsequently a strategic technology transfer of Membrane Bio Reactor (MBR) solutions to India.

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The collaboration brings together MANN+HUMMEL Water & Membrane Solutions' global expertise in membrane technology with Ion Exchange's strong manufacturing capabilities, engineering strength and established presence in India's water and wastewater treatment sector.

Under the agreement, Ion Exchange will manufacture, undertake system integration and commercialize PVDF hollow fiber ultrafiltration membranes along with integrated UltraSKID systems based on MANN+HUMMEL's advanced technology. Production will take place at Ion Exchange's expanded state-of-the-art HYDRAMEM® membrane manufacturing facility in Goa.

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The collaboration further strengthens Ion Exchange's HYDRAMEM® solutions to offer an integrated portfolio of membrane-based technologies, including Ultrafiltration (UF), Reverse Osmosis (RO) and Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) systems. It will enable the company to deliver globally benchmarked membrane technology manufactured locally, reduce import dependence and ensure improved supply reliability and faster delivery timelines for customers.

Sridhar Padmanaban, Senior Vice President, Ion Exchange (India) Limited, said: "This collaboration is a significant milestone in delivering world-class solutions through our advanced membrane manufacturing capabilities. It reflects our commitment to the Government's Make in India vision and supports the larger aspiration of Viksit Bharat 2047 by advancing self-reliance in critical water treatment technologies."

Rohit Sathe, Senior Vice President and General Manager, MANN+HUMMEL Water & Membrane Solutions, added, "This partnership with Ion Exchange reflects a strong global collaboration focused on technology transfer and localized manufacturing of advanced membrane solutions. It brings together complementary strengths to enhance the availability of high-performance filtration solutions, supporting evolving customer needs across markets."

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