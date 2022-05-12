Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Management jobs are one of the highest paying and revered job profiles in India but the path to acquiring a job like this is tough.

Many believe one should start preparing as early as one can.

iQuanta, one of the leading CAT Online Institution in India (www.iQuanta.in), through its recent acquisition of Knowledge Library Test Prep (KLTP) under AnubhavRakheja.com is now well equipped to guide and prepare students for their options after grade 12th.

The primary vision of the new UG test prep vertical will be on providing consistent mentorship and relevant content for CUET, IPMAT, and other after 12th management entrances, CLAT, and other Law entrances.

Indrajeet Singh, Founder, and CEO of the Parent company iQuanta & Anubhav Rakheja, is appointed as the director of this new vertical at iQuanta School Test Prep. Rakheja is also the founding member of Knowledge Library Test Prep (KLTP) and has experience of more than 16 years in the test prep industry.

iQuanta's entire team of more than 100+ academicians and 50+ product managers will be employed under the new and innovative after 12th prep vertical. This vertical will be directed towards providing complete guidance to students aspiring for admission into prestigious colleges like SRCC, LSR, IIM, NLUs, and IITs after their schooling.

iQuanta will provide a boost to KLTP's vision of providing complete guidance services to students enabling them in making a more informed choice after 12th for UG admissions.

KLTP, which is now managed by iQuanta, is trusted by some of the most renowned schools in India like DPS RK Puram, DPS Vasant Kunj, GD Goenka, Sardar Patel, Birla Vidya Niketan, Vidhya Jyoti Jindal, Sanskriti and Mody School, etc.

The transition is expected to be smooth as both iQuanta's and KLTP's teaching pedagogy share identical strategies: namely, delivering simplified small bites of complex problems, consistent mentorship support, highly engaging sessions, and 24*7 constant support. Hence both Indrajeet and Anubhav will be the director of the new Vertical under iQuanta i.e. iQuanta School Test prep.

iQuanta is presently working with a team of experts hoping to provide an ecosystem that ensures that every child makes an informed decision in regards to his or her career and successfully clears the entrance exams like CLAT, CUET, IPM, IIT-HSSE, and other aptitude based entrance exams with this new vertical.

