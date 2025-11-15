VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 15: At first glance, India's podcasting boom seems to have quieted down. The flood of new creators that surged during the pandemic has slowed. Brand sponsorships have plateaued. And audiences -- once glued to long-form conversations -- now seem drawn back to video shorts and fast-paced reels.

So, is Indian podcasting on the decline?

Nikhil Shiv, Podtube Media (Founder and C.E.O.)

"Far from it," says Nikhil Shiv, Founder and CEO of Podtube Media Private Limited, one of India's leading podcast production and distribution companies. "What's happening isn't a decline -- it's a maturing of the space. The casual creators have left, and the serious ones are stepping up."

Shiv, a Trinidadian entrepreneur who made India his home nearly a decade ago, has witnessed the medium's evolution firsthand. Through his company's flagship IPs -- Mumbai Podcast Studio and JC Creator Studios -- he has helped shape a professional infrastructure for Indian creators, offering them world-class facilities, technical expertise, and production guidance that was once hard to find locally.

Over the years, Podtube Media has hosted and produced shows for some of India's most recognizable names, including Samay Raina, Prakhar Gupta, and New York-based comedian and podcast host Akaash Singh. These collaborations, Shiv explains, reflect a growing alignment between Indian content standards and global creative practices.

"Podcasting is no longer about just pressing record," he notes. "Audiences now expect cinematic lighting, multi-camera setups, and clean, broadcast-level audio. The bar has risen, and only those willing to treat it like a serious medium will thrive."

Industry observers agree that podcasting in India is shifting from being a hobbyist pursuit to a professional creative industry. While the number of new podcasts being launched each year may be tapering, listener loyalty among established shows remains strong -- particularly among younger urban audiences seeking meaningful, long-form engagement.

Shiv sees this phase as a consolidation -- one that mirrors what happened earlier in Western markets. "In every creative medium, there's a cycle," he says. "The initial boom brings experimentation. Then comes the dip, when quality separates from quantity. That's where India is right now -- refining, restructuring, and ready for its next leap."

With expansion plans underway for Podtube Media across multiple Indian cities, Shiv envisions a near future where podcast studios become as commonplace as music recording rooms once were -- accessible, affordable, and professionally managed.

"India has the stories, the voices, and the audiences," he adds. "What we're building is the ecosystem to connect all three."

If the current trajectory holds, what looks like a slowdown may, in hindsight, be remembered as the moment when Indian podcasting truly came of age.

