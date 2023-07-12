ISBR welcomes the batch of 2023-25 for the PGDM program: Embarking on a journey of learning and growth

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 12: The International School of Business and Research (ISBR) enthusiastically welcomed its new batch of PGDM students on July 8, 2023. The inauguration ceremony was a vibrant and celebratory affair, attended by over 360 students and their parents from various parts of India. Distinguished figures from industry and academia graced the occasion, adding to its grandeur. ISBR greeted the cohort of a talented pool of students who come with 70 per cent from Management and Commerce, close to 25 per cent from Science and Engineering, and the rest from Humanities and Arts backgrounds, with more than 30 per cent of them carrying industry experience.

Also Read | Catastrophic Flooding: US President Joe Biden Declares Emergency in Vermont, Orders Federal Assistance To Supplement Northeastern State (Watch Video).

Dr Manish Kothari, the Founder and Managing Director of the ISBR group of Institutions, presided over the event. The dais was adorned by esteemed guests, including Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan (Chairman, CII Karnataka State Council), Cavaliere Dr Samartha Raghava Nagabhushanam (Co-founder of Cubera International Inc. and Eleos Social Inc.), Karthik Thallam (The Honorary Consul of the Kingdom of Cambodia in Bengaluru), KS Narayanaswamy (President of Bangalore Management Association and CEO of Biofuels and Healthy Oils Ltd.), Hemamalini Nidamanuri (Director of Champions Group, Bengaluru), Sunil Koshy (Founder of Startup: Mug to Mike and Singer and Music Composer), and senior directors of ISBR - Dr KS Anandram (Senior Director, ISBR), Dr C. Manohar. The dais was shared also by Prof. S. Sadagopan (Chairman of the ISBR Governing Council), Sidharth Prashar (ISBR alumnus and Deputy General Manager at Tally Solutions), Dr Nila Chotai (Director of Academics and Operations), and Dr Anand Agrawal (Executive Director, ISBR)

Prof. Sadagopan led the oath-taking ceremony (Sankalp) for the new batch of PGDM students and extended his congratulations to the parents for choosing ISBR as their wards' higher education destination. Dr Anand Agrawal, Executive Director of ISBR, addressed the gathering and shared the recent achievements of the institution, including the NBA 2nd cycle re-accreditation and the attainment of grade 2 level autonomy. He emphasized ISBR's commitment to nurturing the professional and personal growth of every student and introduced the strategic priorities of the institution: Transform, Innovate, Engage, and Impact.

Also Read | School Principal Carries Condoms and Tries to Have Sex With Girl Student at Remote Location in New York; Arrested.

The PGDM program at ISBR Business School has a prestigious legacy of delivering exceptional education and preparing future leaders for the challenges of the corporate world. With a strong focus on academic excellence, industry exposure, and holistic development, the program equips students with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in a dynamic and evolving business landscape. In addition, there are many successful entrepreneurs among the ISBR graduates.

Rituparna Kumar of the new batch said that, "The inauguration event made him feel extremely euphoric about the prospect of studying and spending the next two years at ISBR, Bengaluru, especially due to the diversity of the batch coming from 23 Indian states and that ISBR provides a robust industry interaction."

During the invocation ceremony, the new batch of PGDM students was inspired by the achievements of ISBR alumnus Sidharth Prashar, who was honoured with the 'ISBR Kohinoor Award.' Additionally, Upasana Bhattacharya, another ISBRian, proudly shared her accomplishment of authoring a book titled 'Financial Mastery', which was officially released at the event.

Dr Nila Chotai, Professor and Director of Academics at ISBR quotes that, "At ISBR we provide training to students that they can immediately leverage in real-time, through aptly developed management skills and critical thinking rooted in technical knowledge and this is what we have witnessed today in the form of the Kohinoor Award and book authorship by ISBRians."

Further enhancing their reputation, the ISBR group of Institutions, represented by Dr Manish Kothari, the Managing Director of ISBR Group of Institutions, and KS Narayanaswamy, the President of the Bangalore Management Association, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the association. This significant milestone was followed by Dr Manish Kothari's Presidential Address, in which he enlightened the students about the enriching life at ISBR and emphasized the importance of integrity and principles in their personal and professional journeys.

ISBR Business School is the Flagship Campus of the Bangalore Education Trust which was set up in the year 1990, offering quality education in Management at the Bachelor's, Master's and Doctoral levels. Its PGDM program is approved by AICTE, Ministry of HRD, Government of India and Accredited by NBA.

Located in the heart of Electronics City, Bangalore and surrounded by companies like Infosys, Wipro, TCS, BHEL, Siemens, 3m, Tata group of companies and the like.

ISBR is ranked high among the top management institutes in the country, and partners with Universities and Institutions across the U.S.A, Germany, France, Russia, China, Dubai, Australia and Canada etc. for Student & Faculty Exchange Programs along with Collaborative Research.

ISBR is among the few institutes in India with a grade 2 autonomy from AICTE and has received NBA second-cycle re-accreditation.

ISBR is an AICTE-CII-Platinum Rank for its efforts in bridging the Industry-Academia Skills Gap. Platinum being their highest rating and achieved by only about 3-4 per cent of Management Schools across the country.

For more information, please visit: www.isbr.in

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)