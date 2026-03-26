ISDM Marks a Decade of Building Leadership for India's Social Sector, Unveils New Brand Identity to Shape the Future of Development Management

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 26: The Indian School of Development Management (ISDM) commemorated the completion of 10 years of its journey with a special gathering of leaders from philanthropy, civil society, academia, and the development ecosystem in New Delhi. The event also marked the unveiling of ISDM's new brand identity, signalling its evolution into a national institution advancing the discipline of Development Management in India.

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Founded in 2016 to address systemic challenges in how social purpose organisations are led and managed, ISDM was established with a clear intent, to build the theory and practice of management for the social sector, enabling organisations to sustain and scale their impact.

At its core, ISDM was created to strengthen a critical gap by complementing the efforts of government and other stakeholders, while business and public systems benefit from well-established management disciplines, the social sector has historically had limited access to a similarly structured framework tailored to its unique complexity and context.

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Over the past decade, ISDM has worked to build this foundation, developing leadership, strengthening organisations, and catalysing a broader ecosystem for Development Management.

The evening brought together ISDM's extended community of founders, trustees, alumni, partners, and sector leaders, reflecting on the institution's journey, its growing influence, and the road ahead.

The programme featured reflections from key stakeholders associated with ISDM's journey, alongside a special showcase of its milestones, a musical performance by Manzil Mystics, and the premiere of a film capturing the institution's evolution over the last decade.

Speaking on the milestone, Ravi Sreedharan, Founder, ISDM, said, "Ten years ago, ISDM was founded on a simple but urgent belief -- that India's development challenges require not just intent, but strong, thoughtful management. Over the years, that belief has only strengthened. We have seen our alumni and partners demonstrate what becomes possible when leadership is grounded in both rigour and empathy. This anniversary is a moment of gratitude, but also of responsibility. The next decade calls on us to expand our reach, strengthen the discipline of Development Management, and build institutions that can carry impact further, deeper, and longer."

A key highlight of the evening was the unveiling of ISDM's renewed brand identity reflecting both its evolution and its ambition for the future.

Today, ISDM defines its role through a sharper narrative, "Preparing purpose-driven professionals to lead India's social sector, supported by a rigorous, practice-led discipline of Development Management."

The new identity is anchored in its mission, "To create leaders for organisations driving India's social development."

Since its inception, ISDM has grown into a national platform for leadership development in the social sector, with:

* 8+ graduating cohorts of its flagship Post Graduate Programme in Development Management* 475+ alumni working across NGOs, foundations, social enterprises, and policy institutions* 75+ practitioners and academics contributing as faculty and mentors* Multiple research initiatives and sector reports shaping leadership and organisational practice* Leadership programmes for social purpose leaders, women leaders, CSR professionals, and philanthropists

Beyond individual programmes, ISDM has played a critical role in advancing Development Management as a distinct discipline, integrating management science, public policy, social theory, and field practice to strengthen how organisations in the sector are led.

Reflecting on ISDM's next phase, Ashish Dhawan, Founder and CEO, The Convergence Foundation said, "ISDM's journey over the last ten years is a powerful reminder that real change begins with investing in people who combine competence with deep conviction. Through its programs, it has nurtured leaders who are choosing to work where they are needed most, creating meaningful impact across the country. As its alumni network expands and the ecosystem matures, the next decade holds immense potential for ISDM to deepen its influence and catalyze a stronger, more resilient development sector in India."

As ISDM looks ahead, it remains focused on three interconnected priorities: strengthening leadership development, advancing Development Management as a field, and building organisational capacity across the ecosystem.

The evening concluded with a shared call to action--inviting the broader ISDM community to continue building a stronger, more capable social sector for India.

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