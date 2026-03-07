PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 7: ISIC India today announced a breakthrough 5-in-1 International Student Identity Card (ISIC) on RuPay network that unifies: official campus identity, ISIC discounts, RFID campus access, National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for public transport, and an INR prepaid payment capability--on a single secure card. Similar 5-in-1 variants will be offered for youth through International Travel Youth Card (IYTC) and for teachers via International Teacher identity Card (ITIC).

Also Read | How to Use a Savings Account Interest Calculator to Plan Your Goals?.

"For seven decades, ISIC has stood for trusted, verifiable student identity that travels across borders. By bringing ISIC onto RuPay with NCMC and prepaid on one secure card, we're giving students, youth and teachers in India a single credential for campus, commerce and daily mobility--powered by world-class Indian payments infrastructure." -- Matthew John East, Board Director, ISIC Association, and CEO, GTS ALIVE Group

This launch follows ISIC India's agreement with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to issue onANI+BS-NW RuPay, India's #1 domestic card network. ISIC has also launched ISIC/IYTC/ITIC as NCMC-enabled on RuPay with Pine Labs, enabling tap-and-pay transit where NCMC is live, alongside everyday prepaid purchases at merchants nationwide.

Also Read | 'OMG 3': Did Rani Mukerji Quit Upcoming Film With Akshay Kumar Due to Creative Differences With THIS Person? Here's What We Know.

"With ISIC available on RuPay, students in India can move from transactions in campus to offline and online checkout at merchant establishments to NCMC-enabled metros and buses--exactly how a student's life should work in the modern era." -- Navin Chandani, President- Issuing Business, Pine Labs.

Why ISIC stands apart

- 72-year legacy: Established in 1953, ISIC is the world's only internationally accepted student ID operated by the non-profit ISIC Association.

- Trusted at scale: 100+ million students, teachers, and youth have relied on ISIC over time.

- Institutional proof: 6,000+ academic institutions--including some of the world's most prestigiousuniversities--have issued ISIC as the official campus ID.

- Near-universal national penetration examples: In the Czech Republic, all 34 universities issue ISIC as the official student identity, reflecting near-100% penetration.

Global recognition: Endorsed by UNESCO since 1968 with 150+ additional endorsements from ministries, universities, and public bodies worldwide.Worldwide utility: Access to 1,50,000+ discounts and perks across 100+ countries.

What the 5-in-1 ISIC does

- Official Campus Identity: Physical ID issued by your college/university; optional RFID for buildings, libraries, labs, hostels.

- ISIC Global Benefits: Unlock 1,50,000+ offers in 100+ countries (travel, food, retail, culture).

- RuPay Prepaid Payments: Pay at millions of merchants across India and online (acceptance per RuPay network).

- NCMC Transit: Tap-and-pay on participating metros and buses as NCMC continues to roll out city by city.Accidental Insurance: Added protection.

"This 5-in-1 ISIC on RuPay brings together what students actually need every day: a verified campus ID, global ISIC benefits, secure prepaid payments, and tap-and-pay transit via NCMC--plus RFID access to campus facilities. Backed by UNESCO's long-standing endorsement of ISIC and our partnerships with NPCI and Pine Labs, we're delivering a single card that reduces friction for institutions and saves time and money for students across India." -- Vaarun Sharma, Country Head, ISIC India

Advancing national priorities

ISIC on RuPay directly supports the Government of India's policy goals on financial inclusion and digital transactions under Digital India, the JAM trinity (Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile), and the "One Nation, One Card" vision for public transport.

- RuPay Prepaid rails: EMV-compliant prepaid issuance on RuPay with offline/online merchant acceptance, wallet-style reloads, and compatibility with existing POS and e-commerce acquiring--delivering scale without UPI dependency.

- Mobility for all (NCMC): NCMC on RuPay advances the indigenously developed, interoperable transit standard enabling seamless tap-and-pay across metros/buses and retail where live.

For institutions: one card, less friction

Universities and colleges can issue the ISIC 5-in-1 as the official student ID from Day 1, consolidating identity, access, payments and discounts--reducing operational complexity while elevating student experience.

Initial rollout

The ISIC, IYTC and ITIC 5-in-1 on RuPay will debut with a few Universities, with coverage expanding to key NCMC-enabled cities, as additional systems go live or upgrade under "One Nation, One Card." (Transit acceptance is determined by each city's NCMC readiness.)

About ISIC

The International Student Identity Card (ISIC) is the only globally accepted proof of student status, created in 1953 and endorsed by UNESCO since 1968. Operated by the non-profit ISIC Association, ISIC provides verified identity and access to 1,50,000+ benefits in 100+ countries. In India, ISIC is operated by ALIVEID Educom Pvt. Ltd. (ISIC India).

About Pine Labs Limited

Pine Labs Limited is a technology company digitising commerce, through digital payments and issuing solutions in India and across the globe. We have built an advanced technology infrastructure to help accelerate the digitisation journey of merchants, consumer brands, enterprises, and financial institutions. We operate in India and a growing number of international markets including Malaysia, UAE, Singapore, Australia, USA, and Africa.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)