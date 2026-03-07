The highly anticipated collaboration between Bollywood veterans Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukerji has reportedly come to a halt. Recent industry reports confirm that Mukerji has officially exited Oh My Goddess, the third instalment of the popular OMG franchise, following creative disagreements with the film's director, Amit Rai. ‘OMG 3’: Rani Mukerji NOT Part of Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Film As Makers Look for Another Female Lead – Reports.

The project, which was set to be the first time the two icons shared screen space in their three-decade-long careers, is now undergoing a casting overhaul just as it was preparing to enter production.

Rani Mukerji Quit ‘OMG 3’ Due to Creative Differences With Director Amit Rai?

According to a detailed report by Bollywood Hungama, the departure was not due to scheduling conflicts but rather a fundamental mismatch in the creative vision for the film. Sources close to the production suggest that while Mukerji was impressed by the script, she and director Amit Rai could not find common ground on its execution.

"She had a certain way of looking at the script, including post-production, and expected Amit to follow her experience," a source shared with Bollywood Hungama. "Amit, on the other hand, had a strong counter perspective on the presentation of the film. The duo eventually could not gel well, leading to a fall-out of sorts."

Despite efforts by Akshay Kumar to mediate and bring both parties to an agreement, the team ultimately decided that it was best to move forward without forcing the casting.

A Divine Feminine Twist In ‘OMG 3’

The third instalment, tentatively titled Oh My Goddess, is reportedly designed to shift the franchise’s focus toward a "divine feminine" narrative. Unlike the previous films, which featured male leads alongside Akshay Kumar’s divine incarnations, this script was written with a strong female protagonist at the centre.

Industry insiders note that Mukerji "loved the script" but chose to step away with a "heavy heart" to maintain the professional integrity of the project. The film is expected to continue the franchise's tradition of blending sharp social satire with spiritual themes.

‘OMG 3’ Production Updates

The exit has caused a minor shift in the film's timeline. Originally slated to begin a start-to-finish schedule in April, the production is now reportedly stalled as the search for a new leading lady begins. ‘Mardaani 3’ OTT Release Date Confirmed: Rani Mukerji’s Cop Thriller To Stream Online After Theatrical Run.

Producers are now looking for another senior actress who can bring the necessary "gravitas" to the role. Despite the casting change, Akshay Kumar remains attached to the project in an extended cameo role, similar in scale to his appearance in OMG 2.

