Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 24 (ANI): The Indian Army recently conducted a five-day 'Smartphone Filmmaking Course' in collaboration with the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII Pune) in the Kupwara district of North Kashmir.

This "Smartphone Filmmaking Course" aimed to foster creativity and skill development among Kashmiri youth and provided aspiring filmmakers in the region with the knowledge and tools needed to tell compelling stories using their smartphones.

Recognising the power of visual storytelling in today's digital age, the Indian Army is committed to empowering the youth of Kashmir with valuable skills that not only enhance their creative abilities but also open doors to new opportunities, an official said.

The course covered various aspects of filmmaking, including scriptwriting, cinematography, editing, and post-production techniques, all using the convenience of smartphones.

The course was conducted by experienced professionals and mentors from FTII and was designed to be accessible and inclusive, welcoming participants with diverse levels of experience.

It is a testament to the Indian Army's commitment to supporting education, creativity, and skill development in regions that benefit from such initiatives.

The Indian Army believes in the transformative power of education and hopes that this initiative will contribute to the holistic development of Kashmiri youth, an official said.

Participants were all in praise of the Indian Army for their efforts towards empowering youth and nation-building.

A participant expressed gratitude for a 5-day mobile phone filmmaking course organized by the Indian Army and taught by a representative from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

"This was a 5-day course on mobile phone filmmaking taught by FTII and the Indian Army, where we learned a lot about how to use mobile phones to create good content. This was much needed. We are very grateful to the sir from FTII who came here and taught us, and especially to the Indian Army for organising such a workshop here," one participant told ANI.

Giving details of the programme, the participant said, "There was training for 4 days, then on the 5th day we made a video and also did its screening later."

Further, the participant expressed deep gratitude towards the Indian Army and FTII for conducting the workshop and expressed hope for the continuation of such programmes in the future.

"We learned a lot and are highly thankful to the Indian Army and FTII for conducting such a workshop here. We hope that such programmes will continue in the future," he added.

Another participant expressed a desire for the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) to continue conducting programmes so that the youth avoid wrongful activities.

"Our request would be that FTII conduct such programmes in the future also so that the youth understand not to get involved in any wrong activities. We are grateful to the Indian Army for conducting this programme here," another participant told ANI. (ANI)

