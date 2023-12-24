Bhopal, December 24: In a gruesome act, a 33-year-old woman, who lost her husband six months ago, was killed by being set afire by her in-laws in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam, police said on Sunday. In an extremely inhumane act, not only was Nirmala first beaten with an iron rod, dragged out of her house, petrol was poured on her and she set ablaze, but the alleged perpetrator, her brother-in law Suresh Rathor, stopped her as she tried to run away for help and, along with family members and neighbours, watched her die in agony.

The victim was living with her two minor children (son and daughter) separately from her in-laws. Her husband had died allegedly by suicide two years back. After the woman died, Rathor called her brother to inform him of his atrocity.

Woman Assaulted, Set Afire by Brother-in-Law in MP

Police said Rathor has been arrested and has confessed that he killed the woman in revenge. According to the police, the accused claimed his brother had committed suicide because of his wife, which is why he killed her. Nirmala's family took the body on the road and staged a protest.

They demanded that the accused's house should be demolished and the property, which belongs to her, should be transferred to her children. "We got a call from Suresh saying 'we have set your sister on fire'. He used to blame my sister for her husband's death. They (her in-laws) had been threatening to kill her," Nirmala's brother told reporters.

Police said the family has been engaged in property dispute for the last few years, which could be the reason for the gruesome killing. However, the investigation in the case was underway, police said.

