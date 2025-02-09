Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 9 (ANI): For the benefit of the people of Srinagar, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has organized a two-day housing loan and PM Surya Ghar loan expo.

The expo that took place on February 7 and 8 in Srinagar saw the participation of a good number of people.

The primary objective of this expo was to provide financial assistance to customers in purchasing their dream homes and installing solar power plants under the PM's Surya Ghar scheme.

To make this process hassle-free, senior bank officials and loan specialists were present on-site to assist in completing the loan formalities.

The purpose of this loan expo was also to educate people about the benefits of the PM Surya Ghar scheme and how a common man can avail this facility to save electricity as well as his hard-earning money.

"This expo is specifically being organized to facilitate individuals interested in availing home loans for house construction and loans under the Surya Ghar Scheme for installing solar power plants on rooftops under PM Surya Ghar scheme and bank offering housing loans at an interest rate of 8.40 per cent and loans for rooftop solar power plants at an interest rate of 7 per cent," said an official.

With the increase in population, the requirement for electricity is also increasing. People are increasingly opting for low-cost solar energy.

During the expo, Punjab National Bank (PNB) officials also facilitated individuals interested in availing home loans to build their dream homes.

"PNB has organized such fair in 138 locations across the country. The fair has a dual purpose - to promote low-interest rate home loans of PNB and PM Surya Ghar Yojana. We want a maximum number of people to benefit from it." Neeraj Kumar Anand, PNB's Circle Head for Kashmir and Ladakh region.

The response has been overwhelming so far, Anand said.

Tejamul, who took a loan from PNB, talking to ANI said, "People are coming and taking benefits of low-cost loan. I also urge people to come forward..."

Zoomin Khan, a local, said, "This scheme helps the middle class redevelop their life. Through this fair, PNB is trying to raise awareness among the people to opt for solar rooftops."

Manzoor Ahmad, another local, talking to ANI, "It's a good scheme for the poor people and they should take benefit of it."

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana aims to supply solar power to one crore households by March 2027. (ANI)

