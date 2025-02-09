New Delhi, February 9: Vikas Walkar, the father of Shraddha Walkar who was brutally murdered by her boyfriend in 2023, passed away at his residence in Vasai, a suburb near Mumbai. Sources close to the family revealed that his death was caused by a heart attack. Vikas had been struggling with immense grief and emotional trauma following the tragic death of his daughter, and it is believed that his prolonged battle with depression contributed to his sudden demise.

Vikas Walkar's grief stemmed from the murder of his daughter, Shraddha Walkar, who was killed by her partner, Aftab Poonawalla, in Delhi. The incident occurred when Aftab, after a period of living together with Shraddha, ended her life and dismembered her body. He then disposed of the body parts in various locations in an attempt to hide the evidence. This horrific crime shocked the nation and left Shraddha's family, particularly her father, heartbroken. Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Court Rejects Poonawala's Plea for Trial Only Twice a Month.

For Vikas Walkar, the pain of losing his daughter was compounded by his longing to receive her ashes. He had been waiting for the Delhi Police to hand over her remains. However, due to ongoing legal procedures, the ashes were not made available to him in time. Before Shraddha's death, she had been living with Aftab in Delhi, but the couple had previously lived together in Vasai, Mumbai. During their Vasai stay, there were reports that Aftab had been abusive towards Shraddha, which caused her considerable distress. Mumbai Shocker: Man Strangles Wife and Son to Death With Nylon Rope in Kandivali on Suspicions of Extra-Marital Affair, Arrested After Cops Expose Suicide Claim.

Before being killed on May 18, Shraddha was a victim of severe "domestic violence" in her toxic relationship. Shraddha had written a letter to the Tulinj Police Station in Palghar, Mumbai, warning them that Aftab had threatened to harm her. After moving to Delhi, Shraddha's worst fears became a grim reality. Following Aftab's arrest, legal proceedings are underway, and he remains in custody in Delhi as he awaits trial. Vikas Walkar's focus was solely on seeking justice for his daughter, which he will unfortunately not be able to witness.

