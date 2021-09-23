Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University), India's leading NAAC "A+" Graded University (as per the revised framework), announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ASC Center and College, Bengaluru.

The MoU enables the army personnel and their families to enroll in both on-campus and online courses offered by JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University).

The candidates can choose programs from various disciplines such as Management, Commerce, Sciences, and Technology from JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University). They can enroll in on-campus learning Programs such as MBA, MCA, M.Sc., PG Diploma, Ph.D., and Certification Programs at the University Campus in Bengaluru.

The on-campus Degree Programs can be pursued by the Army Personnel during the Study Leave offered during their tenure by the Indian Army.

UGC (University Grants Commission) Entitled Online Degree Programs such as MBA, MCA, M.A, B.Com, and BBA are also offered to the Army Personnel and their dependents. The candidates can choose from programs of their interest from the diverse range of 70+ electives offered.

Online degree programs provide greater flexibility for the candidates to pursue their degree as they can learn anytime, anywhere, and also write exams online. Learning materials can also be downloaded onto their devices and accessed from remote locations with low connectivity. So, their dream of acquiring a Degree is impended by transfers and accessibility to the Internet.

The MoU was signed in an event held in Bengaluru and was jointly chaired by Lt. Gen. B.K. Repswal, VSM, the Commandant of the ASC (The Army Service Corps) Centre and College, Bengaluru, and Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Chancellor, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University). Other officials from ASC Centre and College, Bengaluru, and JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) were also present during the event.

Commenting on this partnership, Lt. Gen. B.K. Repswal, VSM the Commandant of the ASC Centre and College, Bengaluru, said, "We are happy to join hands with JAIN (Deemed-to-be University). It's a step towards setting a new dimension in our journey with one of the reputed institutions in the country. There is a great scope of building bridges for knowledge sharing, and we can benefit from the partnership in giving proper accreditation to our men and enhancing their skill-sets. Online degree programs will help the army personnel to pursue their degree during their service as it gives the flexibility to study from anywhere."

Speaking on occasion, Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Chancellor - JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), said, "It is a great pride for us to join hands with the Indian Army. This marks a new milestone in the history of the JAIN Group. Through this partnership, we will be honored to contribute our part in empowering army personnel and their families by offering them quality education and courses that have been knitted through our experience and expertise over the last 30 years. We believe that education opens new doors for anyone who aspires to grow and learn. We will be privileged to further empower the dreams of servicemen and servicewomen of our Army who dedicate their lives to the defense of this nation."

During the session, Dr. Roychand also briefed Lt. Gen. B.K. Repswal on the preparation happening in full swing at its campuses for the second edition of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG), to be held in Karnataka in 2022.

KIUG is the largest University game in the country and is aimed at tapping sporting talent, who can represent India in international events, including the Olympics. JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) is the host University for Khelo India University Games in Karnataka.

