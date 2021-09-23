Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel occupies the top spot in the Indian Premier League 2021 list of most wickets. Delhi Capitals Avesh Khan and Rajasthan Royals Chris Morris are on second and third spot respectively. Take a look at the updated most wickets in IPL 2021 list/Purple Cap. IPL 2021 Orange Cap Holder List.

Indian Premier League season 14 kicked off on April 09 but was suspended on May 04 after coronavirus cases broke out in various teams. BCCI had to postpone the remaining games and finally the T20 league resumed on September 19 but in the UAE. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

For the unversed, the purple cap is awarded to the highest wicket-taker of the season at the end of the tournament. With IPL being one of the most celebrated T20 league globally, many prominent bowlers worldwide aim to make a mark in the gala tournament with one eye on the purple cap. T20 is known to be a game of batsmen with several fans obsessed with big hits all over the park. However, the bowlers have a major role to play, and the purple cap celebrates their success. Throughout the course of the tournament, the cap tends to move from one head to another. However, only the most successful bowler of the season walks away with the final title. IPL 2021 Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures For UAE Leg Of Indian Premier League 14.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap Holder: List of Most Wickets in Indian Premier League 14

S.NO. Name Country Team Matches Wickets 1. Harshal Patel India Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 17 2. Avesh Khan India Delhi Capitals 9 14 3. Chris Morris South Africa Rajasthan Royals 8 14

Note: List Updated After DC vs SRH IPL 2021 Match

Speaking of purple cap winners of the previous edition, Sohail Tanvir (2008), RP Singh (2009), Pragyan Ojha (2010), Lasith Malinga (2011), Morne Morkel (2012), Dwayne Bravo (2013 & 2015), Mohit Sharma (2014), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2016 & 2017), Andre Tye (2018), Imran Tahir (2019) and Kagiso Rabada (2020) have won the Purple Caps before.

