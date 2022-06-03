Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3 (ANI/SRV): School of Allied Healthcare & Sciences at JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) is bringing one of the most progressive physiotherapy curriculums that is invariably integrated with research and that emphasizes clinical practice.

The BPT curriculum at JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) aims to focus on skills and competencies-based approaches to learning and is designed accordingly. Partnering with Physical Therapy Associates (IPTA), USA is a step towards proving the BEST for the BPT Aspirants.

The Bachelor of Physiotherapy Therapy program at JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) is a 4 1/2 year full-time traditional campus-based program that combines classroom instruction with real-world clinical experiences to prepare students for a career as a physiotherapist.

The Clinical Education Teams are affiliated with local, national and international high-quality clinical facilities where students learn the hands-on application of skills from professional, trained clinical instructors.

Program Highlights:

* The curriculum embraces best practice standards, including integration of best available research, clinical expertise, and patient-centred values and goals.

* The program will include academic, clinical and research components which allow students to explore speciality areas

* Engages students in the persistent, lifelong acquisition of authentic knowledge and skills to advance the art and science of Physiotherapy and its role in the delivery of healthcare and health promotion.

* Through extensive clinical placements, students gain hands-on experiences in well renowned medical and rehabilitation centres. Jain University's wide network of clinical partnerships provides students with opportunities to learn in a variety of clinical settings.

* The program is not only designed for active learners with skills to improve critical thinking, but it also encompasses group learning settings with groups across the globe. Our smart classrooms, technology-enhanced lecture halls and advanced laboratories facilitate global learning.

JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) is an intellectual destination that draws inspired students from more than 38 countries to India's Silicon Valley - Bengaluru. The University is granted graded autonomy status by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and has been consistently ranked among the top private universities in the country by 'India Today Nielsen Best Universities Survey'. Because of its commitment to learning, research, academia and entrepreneurial development, National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) have awarded an 'A++' Grade to JAIN (Deemed-to-be University).

The University has ensured that all its programs are NEP compliant in terms of Academic Bank of Credits (ABC). Multiple Entry-Exit options, Choice Based Credit System, Learning Outcome Based Education Framework, etc., in consonance with extant guidelines.

To know more about the program, visit https://sahs.jainuniversity.ac.in/

