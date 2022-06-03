How badly do we miss Johnny Depp playing the popular character of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise? Well, after the iconic Amber Heard verdict, this may happen according to some sources. Yes, Johnny Depp might return to play the iconic character once again. People.com report mentions that a former Disney executive feels that the Hollywood star could return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise given that the actor's career is expected to bounce back following the case verdict. Amber Heard’s Lawyer Says She Can’t Pay $10 Million in Damages to Johnny Depp.

This means that after clearing his name in the defamation suit, Johnny Depp might get his projects back, beginning with Pirates of the Caribbean. Speaking to People, the executive said, "I absolutely believe post-verdict that Pirates is primed for rebooting with Johnny as Capt. Jack back on board. "There is just too much potential box-office treasure for a beloved character deeply embedded in the Disney culture."

However, during the defamation trial, Johnny Depp was asked if he would return to the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise if he is approached by Disney again? to which the actor's answer was a big No. Fans love for Depp's iconic character might make him think twice on this, we never know.

