New Delhi (Delhi) [India], October 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Jaipur Rugs announces its annual sale, The Rug Utsav to uplift the festive spirit with iconic rugs for homes. With the festival of rugs, it celebrates the artistic expression of the weavers, crafted artistically, for every home.

Jaipur Rugs has enhanced the festive shopping experience by offering hundreds of handmade carpets to customers according to their unique needs, on their website, which customers can buy from the comfort of their homes. They are also providing access to experts who can guide customers on making the perfect selection. With expertly crafted unique and innovative designs, the sale is curated to make the shopping experience seamless, through sale offers on the Jaipur Rugs website and stores ranging from 20 per cent to 60 per cent off, customers can choose from an array of designs to revive their homes with the festive energy.

The highlight of Rug Utsav is some of the iconic collections that would be on discount for the first time ever. Bring home the age-old art and pieces reviving an era lost in vintage design and craft, with the latest collection, Someplace in time that is on 20 % discount. For those seeking a royal finish, the classic Jaipur Wunderkammer collection is on discount upto 30%. The bestselling Aakar collection designed for those with a quirky and contemporary aesthetic would be on 20% discount too. With the winters approaching, its time to stock up on pure silk and wool rugs which would be on discount as well. For customers looking to decorate a kid's playroom, nursery, or bedroom, the Confetti collection will not only be cozy underneath the kids' feet but also help them play and learn. Available on the Jaipur rugs website at a discounted rate, the collection is designed to brighten up a kid's room and stimulate their vivid imagination.

With Rug Utsav, the festive season has officially begun. The Rug Utsav sale is live on the Jaipur Rugs website and stores across Jaipur, Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Check out the unique rug collection on https://www.jaipurrugs.com/in

